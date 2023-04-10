Its sweep of Miami this past weekend propelled Virginia into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division at the midway point of the Cavaliers’ league schedule.

To begin their three-day demolition of the Hurricanes, the No. 7 Hoos (28-4, 11-4 ACC) used another stellar start from transfer pitcher Brian Edgington on Friday as their catalyst in the series. The right-hander threw seven innings of one-run ball and piled up 10 strikeouts while lowering his ERA to 1.59 — the eighth lowest for any pitcher in the country.

“Brian Edgington has pitched competitive, high-level baseball for us all year,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said afterward. “We’re so fortunate he’s in our uniform.”

The win was Edgington’s sixth, which is tied along with teammate and fellow transfer pitcher Connelly Early’s six, for the fourth most victories nationally.

And considering the contributions from Edgington, Early (6-1, 3.26) and three other transfer pitchers — fellow starter Nick Parker (3-0, 4.97) as well as relievers Chase Hungate (2-0, 3.68) and Angelo Tonas (3-0, 3.09) — to this point in the campaign, it’s hard to imagine where the Cavaliers would be without their coaching staff having successfully navigated the transfer portal during the offseason to stabilize their rotation with experience and add depth to their bullpen.

It’s a big reason why the Hoos are pacing the Coastal Division and have been climbing the national polls throughout the spring.

“I can pitch a freshman, who has never pitched in college,” UVa pitching coach Drew Dickinson said, “or I can have this. You’re going to go with the guy who has pitched in college every time.”

All five transfer pitchers on the roster departed mid-major programs — Edgington from Elon, Early from Army, Parker from Coastal Carolina, Hungate from VCU and Tonas from Georgetown — to join the Hoos. And in doing so, UVa, perhaps, set a blueprint for how some of the sport’s powers could look to construct pitching staffs in the transfer portal era.

Those five have helped the Cavaliers as a team rank third best in Division I with a 3.11 ERA and seventh best with a 3.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio. UVa’s 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings are the 22nd most in the country.

On top of the on-field production, Dickinson said, there’s the critical element of leadership Edgington and Parker, particularly, have brought to UVa, giving Sunday starter and true freshman Jack O’Connor as well as any other first-year hurler an approach to emulate.

O’Connor’s 6.1 innings of three-run ball on Sunday aided the Hoos in their completion of the sweep.

“Those transfers have done a really good job of being those fatherly figures,” Dickinson said. “That’s the veteran in them. The rookies should always look up to the right veterans and we have those guys who are the right veterans, who work their [butts] off and they’re benefiting, too, because they’re not worried about themselves. They’re worried about bringing along the whole group of pitchers.”

Parker has shown toughness, too, returning to start on Saturday against Miami after taking a line-drive comebacker off the face just 15 days earlier in a start against Florida State. Parker tossed four innings in his first appearance since.

He and Edgington have also allowed other returning pitchers like Jake Berry and Jay Woolfolk to settle into key bullpen roles. Berry was a starter in the second half of last season, but he and Woolfolk have teamed up to be end-of-game relievers and have four saves apiece.

Edgington, Parker and Tonas were graduate-transfer additions with extra eligibility to play out because of the lost covid spring in 2020, and Brian O’Connor said he anticipates the transfer movement of those fifth- and sixth-year seniors to slow down in the next season or two because the bonus years due to covid are nearing expiration.

But Early and Hungate are juniors and sophomores, respectively, and each parlayed the production at their previous stops into new opportunities.

Early was the Patriot League Pitcher of the Year last spring, but when Army’s former coach left after last season, Early had to decide whether or not he wanted to stick around to play for someone else and also eventual fulfill the service commitments following graduation from West Point. Early is a Midlothian native, too, who grew up going to games at Disharoon Park.

In Hungate’s debut spring with the Rams a year ago, he was part of their Atlantic 10 championship squad and threw 63 innings in relief while boasting that conference’s fifth-lowest ERA (3.57).

“We’re going to reap the benefits, right?” Dickinson said about recruiting pitching in the portal. “That’s because we’re a blueblood. We’re a top-15 program and we’re a destination.

“But you do feel bad for those [mid-major] schools,” he continued. “Edgington and Parker are different. They’re grad transfers – but these kids who go to schools where they’re freshmen and sophomores and they blow up for a mid-major and then they spurn them to go to a better, greener pasture, that’s tough.”

Edgington said there are plenty of talented pitchers in mid-major programs and he could see more of them who thrive early in their careers wanting to test their skills in the highest level of college baseball. It’s what he wanted when he realized he’d need to leave Elon to continue his career.

“I think that’s going to be a continued theme,” Edgington said.

Said Dickinson: “When it comes down to it, this is what we can do [in recruiting] now and when it comes to our jobs, we’re going to do it to the best of our ability and I’m going to take advantage of it.”

Beyond the Cavaliers’ retooled pitching staff, here a few other constants from their 28-4 start...

- Third baseman Jake Gelof keeps driving in runs at a rapid rate. His 53 RBI this spring leads the country, and since the start of last season, he has 134 RBI in 90 games — that’s nearly 1.5 RBI per game. He was named ACC Player of the Week after going 7-for-14 with a double, triple, three homers and nine RBI against the Hurricanes.

- Catcher Kyle Teel is in the midst of his most productive campaign with the Cavaliers. His .445 batting average tops the ACC and is ninth highest nationally.

- Gelof and Teel are two of six regulars hitting north of .350 for the season. Shortstop Griff O’Ferrall, center fielder Ethan O’Donnell, first baseman Ethan Anderson and designated hitter Anthony Stephan are all hitting .364 or better. The Cavaliers’ .333 team batting average is second highest in the country.

UVa hosts Richmond on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday at 4 p.m. before welcoming Pittsburgh for a three-game set beginning on Friday at 6 p.m.