On his fourth stop in six seasons, Brian Edgington understands what he does well now and what he couldn’t do when he embarked on his college baseball voyage.

“It’s being able to manipulate and pitch through a lineup as a starter,” the Virginia right-hander said.

And that’s the primary reason UVa targeted Edgington this past offseason.

“I like guys who know how to pitch,” Cavaliers pitching coach Drew Dickinson said, and the Hoos were in need of veteran throwers with the savviness to do so ahead of this season considering they lost three-fourths of their rotation from last year.

So, when Edgington opted to depart Elon after starting 28 games over the previous two campaigns and becoming an All-Colonial Athletic Association performer for the Phoenix, UVa was intrigued.

“Every pitch is a new problem you have to solve and experience is huge with that,” Dickinson said. “That’s why you see guys with experience who might have average stuff, but they get great results because they’ve been through the ringer of what it takes. And he has above-average stuff, so you’re seeing it play out with his results. He’s been a great fit.”

On Saturday, Edgington is scheduled to start against Florida State — the middle game of the No. 8 Cavaliers’ (19-2, 4-2 ACC) three-game set with the Seminoles (12-9, 3-3 ACC) that begins Friday afternoon at Disharoon Park — and it’ll mark his 50th pitching appearance in Division I. His nomadic career began at St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia in 2018 and then he transferred to Mercer Community College (N.J.) for a season before Elon found him. He stayed three years in total with the Phoenix prior to joining the Hoos.

But he’s never pitched this well.

Edgington is 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 27.1 innings. Opponents are batting only .228 against him, and his 6.1 shutout innings last week at N.C. State helped UVa secure its first ever series win in Raleigh. It was also the second time in his last three starts he tossed at least six shutout frames.

His four wins and sub-2 ERA both rank among the 10 best in the conference.

“It’s just attacking hitters, getting ahead early in the count and having trust in my off-speed pitches and kind of keeping ‘em off balance,” Edgington said.

He’s not surprised about his success, though, because he said he was confident he’d be able to make the jump from mid-major competition to the ACC by using everything he’s learned from others and about himself over the last five years to thrive.

During his freshman season with the St. Joe’s, Edgington suffered a labrum injury requiring surgery that he said took his shoulder two full years to return to full strength from. But while recovering, the Hatboro, Pa. native pitched well enough at Mercer to catch the eye of Elon associate head coach Robbie Huffstetler and the Phoenix, who that same year produced three MLB Draft picks — George Kirby, Kyle Brnovich and Ty Adcock. Edgington was eager about the idea of pitching for a program that churned out pros.

Huffstetler said Edgington reached out via email in February of 2019, and in the spring when the Phoenix played at Hofstra, Huffstetler made the drive from Long Island to New Jersey to watch Edgington pitch in person and make a decision.

“We were kind of on the fence about, ‘Do we need another pitcher? Should we bring anyone else in?’” Huffstetler said. “This was pre-COVID, so the rosters were still limited to 35 [players] and so, ‘Do we want to bring an arm in or do we want to go with another position player?’

“And we knew that he was coming off surgery,” Huffstetler continued, “and sometimes labrums don’t come back. That’s a scary injury from a pitcher’s perspective, but the day I saw him throw he threw really well and the competitive fire I saw from him that day made the difference.”

According to Huffstetler, Edgington displayed the ability to navigate trouble with runners on base and was filled with emotion when he escaped a jam.

“He’s walking off the mound and puts the glove up to his face and said something he probably didn’t want others to hear,” Huffstetler recalled with a chuckle. “But for guys with that competitive fire in them, an injury is a setback, but they have the mentality to get back to where they were and put the work in to get healthy again. That was one of the things that I saw in him that I really, really liked about him.”

For the Phoenix, Edgington operated in various roles until becoming their Friday starter last year. He developed from reliever to swing man as a starter or reliever to their clear-cut ace.

Edgington said a 2021 outing against then-No. 8 East Carolina, in which he threw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen with six strikeouts to earn a save in a 2-1 upset victory for the Phoenix, was an early indicator he could shut down one of the nation’s top teams.

And the chance to test his skills versus the upper-echelon of the sport is what he craved when searching for his new destination last spring in advance of his maneuver to UVa. He said he wanted the opportunity to pitch for a team that has the end goal of playing for a national championship while facing the toughest competition along the way.

Through the first third of the Cavaliers’ season, he’s been up to task while using his four-pitch mix — fastball, splitter, slider and curveball — as well as his intellect to get deep into games and baffle opposing lineups. Dickinson said his fastball command is excellent, splitter is probably his best pitch and slider is improving.

“He’s not going to be a guy that goes out there and throws 94 [mph] over seven innings,” Huffstetler said. “He’s not that guy, but he understands what he’s capable of doing and he has a game plan and executes that game plan about as good as anybody we’ve had at Elon. And he knows that splitfinger is a really good pitch for him.”

Said Edgington: “It’s pulling from past experiences that I’ve had and knowing that when you’re out there, all the eyes are on you but I like that because you just take a deep breath and relax.”

Edgington said he’s benefitted from teaming up with Dickinson, too, and the pair begins planning for the lineup he’ll face on Saturdays as early as Tuesday. The effort is collaborative, Edgington said, and that he enjoys digging into the advantages he can gain and flaws of the opposition he can exploit by watching film early in the week.

But it is an added boost, Dickinson said, that if Edgington allows a few hits or a walk, he can figure out an exit strategy.

“He just controls the game,” Dickinson said. “We talk to young kids about this all the time and what does that mean? When a runner gets on first base, I’m able to control the run game and still can make pitches at home plate. There’s a lot going on, but young kids let that thing snowball and speed up and the next thing you know the guy steals second, there’s a pitch over the middle and then there’s a double. But he’s just a consummate pro.”

Edgington said he’s appreciated back-and-forth with fellow starters and transfers Nick Parker and Connelly Early as well. The three are a combined 12-0 in their UVa debut season. Last year, Edgington actually beat Early in a win for Elon over Army. Parker, a right-hander from Coastal Carolina, has been a great resource, Edgington said. Parker is in his fifth season.

“We’re talking on a daily basis about what we’re feeling and how we felt about our past outing,” Edgington said. “It’s little things that we can adjust on and help us moving forward.”

Said UVa skipper Brian O’Connor: “[Edgington] and Nick Parker, who have been around college baseball a while, they know how to manage and wiggle out of innings. That’s what veterans can do and that’s a learned trait, and Edgington has got it very, very good and he’s proven to himself that he can pitch in the ACC at the very highest level of baseball and I’m proud of him and he’s been a real leader for us out there on the mound.”

Edgington said the last stop in his career is everything he thought it would be to this point.

“If you would’ve told me my freshman year at St. Joe’s that I’d end up doing six years of school and my last year would be at University of Virginia,” he said, “I’d probably tell you that there’s no chance. But, it’s been a good experience and I don’t think I’d change anything about it.”