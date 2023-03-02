Virginia is filling a void on the fly, and the Cavaliers are hoping Malik Washington allows them to do so effectively.

He’s the much-needed veteran wide receiver they added to an extremely inexperienced unit of pass-catchers.

“It’s something I embrace,” Washington said, “because it’s a role I’ve had almost my entire life. I’m someone who people are comfortable being around, so I want to make sure I continue that as I take my journey to UVa.”

“I think it was so important because we do have a young group,” first-year UVa wide receivers coach Adam Mims said about securing the commitment and enrollment of Washington, who is already in Charlottesville ahead of spring practice, which begins later this month.

“We have a group of guys who are essentially unproven,” Mims said, “so, having an older guy who has shown success and production, I think that’s going to help us in the long run. Not only on the field, but off the field, too.”

Washington spent the first four years of his career at Northwestern, where his 65 receptions this past fall were the sixth most for any Big Ten receiver. Over 40 total games with the Wildcats, he logged 120 catches for 1,348 yards.

The receivers UVa returns from last season — JR Wilson, Malachi Fields, Demick Starling and Ethan Davies — combined for only 17 catches in 2022.

So, in trading his purple-and-white gear for the navy-and-orange, Washington’s task grew beyond becoming a reliable target for the quarterback. In spite of being the new guy, one of his responsibilities is to lead and mentor his fellow wide receivers because the Cavaliers are without the unquestioned talent and go-to, top-of-the-depth-chart players they’ve regularly had at the position to accommodate and aid those younger receivers during the last few seasons.

Keytaon Thompson, the former outstanding do-it-all threat, tallied six years and two schools in the sport and had played for four different head coaches, arming himself with expansive knowledge to share with others. But he’s graduated, and Dontayvion Wicks is at the NFL Combine this week, readying for the spring’s NFL Draft. Longtime slot receiver Billy Kemp IV transferred to Nebraska, and tragically, Lavel Davis Jr. was one of three UVa players killed in the November shootings on Grounds.

Washington is the seasoned wide receiver the Hoos had to have entering their 2023 campaign.

“I can come in every day, show up early and set an example for the young guys,” Washington said, “but more than that example, I want to be the guy that they can come to whenever whether that’s football, outside of football or if it’s family issues. I just want to be the guy that they can trust, so that’s the kind of leader I’m going to set myself up to be and that I aspire to be.”

He came to UVa with some credibility already established within the Cavaliers’ locker room. Washington said he grew up with running back Cody Brown and they both played at Parkview High School in Georgia. Additionally, Washington suited up in a few different all-star games, he said, with senior reserve quarterback Jared Rayman.

To this point, Washington said, “it’s been a smooth transition.”

When the Cavaliers line up on offense, the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder said he’s mostly taking the field as an inside receiver.

But, “I’m somebody who can play anywhere, whether that’s the slot, outside or in the backfield,” Washington said. “So, I’m just getting a feel for how we’re going to do it, but I’ll know more once we get into spring ball and once we get into fall camp, but right now I’m going to start at that slot position and move from there.”

He said adapting from Northwestern’s balanced offense to UVa’s pro-style attack shouldn’t be too difficult for him either.

“I won’t have any problem learning a new offense,” he said. “That’s something I pride myself on — being very knowledgeable and making sure I have that work ethic to get things done, learn things quickly and get everything figured out.”

Said Mims: “He is the ultimate professional and that’s the one thing I noticed about him even when he came on his visit with us earlier in 2022. He’s the ultimate professional. He wants to get better. He wants to be coached, and again, he’s shown production at a high level at Northwestern, so it gives us a guy who is able to come in, provide leadership and hopefully play how we expect him to play and he’s going to help us a lot.”

Washington said he ultimately decided on transferring to UVa because of the combination of academics and top-notch football competition it offers as he pursues a master’s degree and wanted to keep playing in the Power Five.

“So, it’s a great place for me to develop as a receiver, develop as a football player and develop as a young man,” he said.

He also jumped at the chance to likely play right away and use his experience to benefit others.

“I want to leave a mark, so coming into this place, it was a good decision for me,” Washington said.