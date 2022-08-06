Training camp gives Cavaliers chance to evaluate offensive line options

There’s fluidity, mixing and matching as well as trial and error, and first-year Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings is fine by that when it comes to evaluating the Cavaliers’ offensive line.

The Hoos are searching for starters at all five positions on the front, and during training camp, they are trying to assess the five offensive linemen who will best fit together by the time their Sept. 3 season-opening bout with Richmond rolls around.

“Early on, we set it and try to work a group,” Kitchings said Friday night after UVa’s third preseason practice about the process of finding a starting five.

“Then with the next group, who[ever] emerges out of that could earn an opportunity to get into that [first] group,” Kitchings continued. “And then, does a guy in that first group not do as well? So, rotate ‘em there and so it’s competition, right? Every day it’s competition and that’s a coach’s best friend.”

UVa’s first O-Line looked different Friday compared to Wednesday when the team opened camp. Most notably, the two tackle spots have been occupied by four different players, and one of those potential tackles — Dartmouth transfer John Paul Flores — is also providing the unit an additional option at center, according to Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott.

Sophomore Ty Furnish has taken first-team reps at center while sophomore Noah Josey and senior Derek Devine have seen action at left guard and right guard, respectively. Flores played some right tackle on Friday, but senior Jonathan Leech was there Wednesday after coming off a strong spring. Sophomores Logan Taylor and Charlie Patterson each have gained chances at left tackle.

“We have more bodies than we had in the spring,” Kitchings said, “so it’s getting those guys to gel as a group because two of ‘em only played together during the spring, maybe three. So, we’re trying to get that group of five, and hopefully we can get to eight or nine guys that can work together and gel.”

Said Josey: “The chemistry is really important. It’s all about synergy and the presence we have as an O-Line as a whole. It starts with the center and spreads to everyone else, so it’s really being comfortable with the guy next to you and trusting that when you do something, the guy next to you has your back.”

Josey said offensive line coach Garett Tujague prepared the entire position group well for this month. Josey said Tujague’s knowledge of the new offense Elliott and Kitchings installed in unison with his familiarity of the lingo the O-Line used previously allowed Tujague to translate the fresh terminology associated with new offense in order for the offensive linemen to better understand the system.

“So instead of having to take 10-15 minutes to explain a play, it takes a minute and a half,” Josey said.

He only appeared in one contest as a true freshman last season, but said he absorbed plenty from the veteran group that made up the 2021 offensive line and now is learning as much as he can from Devine and Flores.

Devine is in his fifth season in the program, but has yet to crack the starting five and finally has a shot to do so this fall.

Josey calls Flores the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of the offensive line because of his position flexibility. Kitchings said the coaching staff is determining the best way to deploy Flores, who started 20 games at left tackle and helped Dartmouth win a pair of Ivy League championships.

“John is a smart guy,” Kitchings said. “He’s a utility guy. He’s already played a couple of positions for us in practice, so that’s really good to have and we’ll keep mixing things up in the rotation and seeing, is he in our top five? Is he a sixth guy? He has some swing to him, so it’s a great benefit to have him.”

As for Josey, he said he’s happy with how the first few days of training camp played out and is eager to see how the rest of the preseason transpires.

“I loved those older [offensive linemen] last year and I said all of last year that I could not have asked for a better group of guys to learn under,” Josey said. “They were like older brothers to me. … I wish they would’ve stayed. I would’ve loved to be able to be with them still, but I think with a bunch of new guys right now, it will be great for the future and building this program into what Coach Elliott wants.”