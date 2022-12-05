Tracking transfer portal movement for Virginia football

Transfer portal Monday is here.

Beginning Monday, the NCAA’s new transfer portal window opens through Jan. 18, and until then undergraduate players can freely enter the portal and schools can begin recruiting them.

Graduate transfers – like Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong – are able to enter the portal at any time.

Anything UVa-related to the portal, can be found here on this running live tracker of updates from The Daily Progress and Richmond Times Dispatch.

Teter, Two Other Cavaliers Enter On Monday

Virginia junior Zach Teter, a 6-foot-5, 314-pound backup right guard, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday morning, per a source. The Florida native played in the final four games of this season after not seeing any action in his first three years at UVa.

Monday is the first day undergraduate football players could enter their names in the portal. Graduate students could begin that process earlier.

Virginia star quarterback Brennan Armstrong entered his name in the portal on Thursday. By early Monday morning, Teter, junior wide receiver Sean Moore and freshman quarterback Mark Wagner had joined him, per a source.

Wagner, from Hampton, did not play in any games this season. Moore, who had not played his first three years at UVa, saw action against Duke this year.

Across the ACC, some big names are putting their names in the transfer portal, a database that allows NCAA schools to see athletes who are seeking a new school.

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec and Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims.

Hoos Make Early Offers

The Cavaliers have a pair of offers out to transfers from the FCS level.

Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius and Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett both claimed offers from Virginia via their respective Twitter accounts. Cornelius did so this past Tuesday and Muskett did this past Friday.

Muskett’s came one day after Cavaliers QB Brennan Armstrong hit the transfer portal.

Muskett is an alum of West Springfield High in Northern Virginia, and thrived with the Hawks, who were in the Big South before transitioning into the Colonial Athletic Association this past fall. In three seasons at Monmouth, Muskett completed 64% of his passes for 5,687 yards and 51 touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions.

He’s claimed other offers from Missouri, Troy, Ball State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Miami (Ohio) and Georgia Southern.

Cornelius, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder and first-team All-CAA choice this past fall, is earning new offers every day. He’s already claimed 23 FBS offers including one from UVa. Other notable offers have come from Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Maryland, Oregon and Penn State.

Armstrong Hits The Portal

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong entered his name into the transfer portal this past Thursday. The left-handed signal-caller spent the past five seasons as a member of the Cavaliers and is in the portal as a graduate transfer. During his time with UVa, he threw for a school-record 9,034 yards and 58 touchdowns.

Read More: Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong enters the transfer portal

What it means for UVa: The Hoos will have a new starting quarterback come Sept. 2, when they open their 2023 campaign against Tennessee in Nashville. UVa will likely seek a veteran transfer at the position to bolster it and to compete with returning signal-caller Jay Woolfolk, who appeared in four games – mostly as an all-purpose threat – this past fall.

What it means for Armstrong: Armstrong will be a sought-after commodity. His stellar 2021 season (4,449 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions) isn’t forgotten by coaches in the sport and enough will think they can help Armstrong find success again, so he should have his pick of where he wants to play in 2023 as a sixth-year senior. What’ll be interesting is whether he decides on a program with an air-raid offense like he played in during his first four years with the Cavaliers or a balanced, pro-style system like he played in this past fall when he struggled.

Dudley Enters Portal

Last week, Virginia long snapper Lee Dudley became the first member of the 2022 Cavaliers to enter the transfer portal. He’s in the portal as a graduate transfer.

The Richmond native was the team’s starter in 2019, but did not see action in his other four seasons.