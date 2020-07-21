Former Virginia pitcher Tyler Wilson exited Tuesday’s KBO outing with a 6-1 lead after six innings of action. By the time he left the stadium, the LG Twins had lost 10-9 and he received a no-decision.
The Twins’ bullpen wasted a quality outing from Wilson.
The right-handed pitcher went six strong innings, allowing just three hits and three walks. Only one run crossed the plate, and Wilson struck out six batters. He threw 96 pitches.
Unfortunately for Wilson, once he left the game, the floodgates opened for the KT Wiz. After the Twins stretched their lead to 8-1 in the top of the seventh, the Wiz posted eight runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Six singles and a home run led to the massive inning for the Wiz, who struggled to do much of anything at the plate prior to the seventh inning. It was a disastrous inning for the Twins.
LG’s 8-1 lead quickly turned into a 9-8 deficit, costing Wilson a win in the process. The Twins scored once in the top of the ninth to tie the game, but KT added a run in the bottom of the inning to pick up the 10-9 victory.
Earlier in the season, the Twins’ bullpen performed well after Wilson left games, but it was the lack of run support leading to no-decisions and losses. Tuesday’s game flipped the script, with the Twins’ bats heating up but the bullpen performing poorly.
While Wilson’s team fell, he performed well on the mound to extend a streak of good outings.
The six-inning start marks his fourth consecutive quality start, which is defined as a start of at least six innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed. After a few iffy starts in late May and June, Wilson seems to be performing better in recent starts.
It’s a tough loss for the Twins, who had won three in a row prior to the defeat.
On the season, Wilson’s ERA sits at 4.13. With a few more quality outings, Wilson could see his ERA dip below 4.00 and closer to his KBO career ERA of 3.01.
