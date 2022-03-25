Tony Elliott's first Virginia coaching staff gelling quickly

They’ve only worked a pair of spring practices together to this point, but there’s been a couple of months to bond with, learn about and work alongside each other since new Virginia coach Tony Elliott finalized his initial Cavaliers coaching staff.

“So far, it’s been really good,” Elliott said earlier this week about how he and his assistants have meshed in the early part of their first offseason in Charlottesville.

The former Clemson offensive coordinator didn’t load up his team of on-field coaches with those who have ties to the perennially-contending Tigers like he does. But instead, Elliott plucked assistants with various pasts and stops at different levels of the game to assemble a unique group of coaches that he has said is geared to fit UVa well.

“You bring in seven new guys from different backgrounds,” running backs coach and special teams coordinator Keith Gaither, who is in his 21st year in college coaching, said, “and this is my fourth transition, and it’s been the smoothest transition gelling with a staff that I’ve been part of. It’s been a good transition in a short period of time.”

Elliott’s offensive coordinator, Des Kitchings, was in the NFL last year as the running backs coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb held the same job at FCS Gardner-Webb while defensive ends coach Chris Slade returned to his alma mater to work in the college ranks after spending the past nine years as a high school coach at the Pace Academy in Atlanta.

Gaither, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, defensive backs coach Curome Cox and defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing were each most recently at service academies. And wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, offensive line coach Garett Tujague and linebackers coach Clint Sintim were all retained by Elliott on the heels of working for former UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall.

“It starts with good people,” Elliott said as he explained why his assistants have gelled quickly. “I got really, really good people on my staff and they align with what my vision is for this program about being student-athlete focused and holistic development, and it’s been fun. It seems like we’ve been together for a while.”

Said Gaither: “It’s a combination of things. First and foremost, Coach Elliott has done a great job of assembling guys that fit the type of staff he wants and fits UVa’s institution and fits the type of men he wants to lead these student-athletes. Second, I have to talk about the guys he retained. Marques Hagans and those guys — the coaches and their families — have laid out the carpet to be kind and welcoming and embrace us, which is rare when you’re the holdover.

“Tujague has been unbelievable with his family,” Gaither continued, “Clint Sintim, too, and all three of those guys have made it easy on us to transition and make us feel like we’re part of the UVa family.”

Those comforts have enabled an easy working environment, and Elliott and company have had plenty of it to do. They’ve had to recruit, prepare plans for spring practices and develop offensive and defensive systems they can teach their players and that their players can thrive in.

Hagans, a former Cavaliers quarterback who has been on the coaching staff since the Mike London era and was promoted by Elliott to associate head coach in February, said he’s been excited to exchange ideas with Elliott, Kitchings and the rest of the offensive assistants while brainstorming the best methods of attack.

Hagans’ position group returns All-Atlantic Coast Conference wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson in addition to fellow past starters Lavel Davis Jr. and Billy Kemp IV.

“There’s a lot of wealth of knowledge of the game,” Hagans said, “and just listening to those two guys [Elliott and Kitchings] talk, they’re just very, very respected in their field and [with] what they’ve accomplished so far as coaches, so being able to figure out who we want to be as an offense and what we want to do, I think we’ve arrived at a really good point.

“Now, it’s implementing those strategies and those mentalities and identities.”

Fifth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong said he’s noticed the cohesion between coaches, too.

“In my eyes, it seems like they’ve gelled well,” Armstrong said. “They did a really good job of coming together and breaking down what Coach Kitchings’ and Coach Elliott’s offense was going to look like. They were determining what we were good at, what we weren’t good at and what we did. They did that very quickly, because we couldn’t start learning the offense until they gave us something.

“But they did it so quickly. We got the offense in, formations in and we started learning I’d say within two weeks of them getting here. They’d break it down and got everything settled in, so that we could just start learning the small things, so they did a good job.”

Armstrong said he’s spent time regularly in Kitchings’ office to establish a strong relationship with his new OC, and in the process has been around when other coaches are there as well.

Added Hagans: “It’s been a really good process so far and I’m really excited to see what this season has in store, but the transition so far has gone really well.”

