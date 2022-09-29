Tony Elliott's decision to take Virginia job helped opened the door for Mike Elko at Duke

No one on the Duke football roster has known their new coach longer than fifth-year senior defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin.

It’s one of the reasons he’s not surprised the Blue Devils are off to a 3-1 start under first-year boss Mike Elko — the former defensive coordinator for Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Wake Forest.

When Franklin was a prized prospect, the Maryland native committed to and signed with Notre Dame, he said, because of Elko. The 6-foot-2, 311-pound defender spent three seasons in South Bend before transferring to Duke ahead of last year, and was “juiced” from the minute he found out over a team Zoom meeting this past offseason that Elko was bound for Durham as the man in charge and that the two would reunite.

“He’s the same guy, and that’s what I love about him,” Franklin said. “He’s the same guy that came to my hometown to see me, sat down, grabbed a bite and went to my barbershop with me as he is right now being the head coach today, and that’s what’s great about him. No matter if he’s a coordinator or is the head guy, he still has the same approach.”

Had events unfolded differently during the offseason, though, Elko might not have been given the chance to flex the coaching strengths he has shown at Duke or lead the Blue Devils to the promising beginning to this season that they’re on as they prepare for their Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Virginia.

The Cavaliers visit Wallace Wade Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, and first-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said he was the top target for the Blue Devils until the Hoos’ pursuit to land him became more serious.

“There were a lot of people that didn’t think that I actually was considering Duke,” Elliott said. “I really, really was considering going to Duke. Then Virginia came in and kind of gave me something else to think about. That’s how it transpired.”

Elliott, the ex-Clemson offensive coordinator, said he was torn between the opportunities at both schools given the academic prestige each could boast as well as the similar alignment he believed each athletic department had. He likened Duke’s situation with athletic director Nina King to the one he has currently with Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams.

The difference, according to Elliott, came down to past successes.

“You look at kind of history as an indicator,” Elliott said. “There was more history and tradition here, so to speak. Not to say that Duke doesn’t have it. When Coach [Steve] Spurrier was there, they had success.”

Either way, Elko, who replaced David Cutcliffe after his tenure waned following a 2013 Coastal Division title, appears to be the right fit for Duke. Elko has the Blue Devils on a path to buck their recent losing trends. They haven’t been bowl eligible since 2018, but are only three wins shy and haven’t yet played a conference game.

The 4-2-5 defense he installed was good enough to blank Temple, 30-0, in Duke’s season-opening game, and that was the Blue Devils’ first shutout against an FBS opponent since Spurrier’s 1989 squad routed North Carolina, 41-0. And on offense, Elko and coordinator Kevin Johns, have guided quarterback Riley Leonard to elevate his play while creating a dynamic running game. Leonard’s 71.3 completion percentage leads the ACC and Duke’s 5.39 yards per rush is third best in the conference.

“I don’t know if I came in with a ton of expectations,” Elko said about how quickly Duke could win. “I just came in and we went to work, and the one thing I learned really quick was these kids were hungry for success and they were willing to do whatever they were asked.”

He said upon arrival he and his staff prioritized establishing culture and “set the expectations of how we wanted the program to be — the work ethic, the grind, the physicality that we went after.

“It started there,” Elko said, “and as we’ve gotten into the season, obviously, we’re trying to put our kids in the best chance to be successful as often as we possibly can.”

During ACC media days in July, Elko said he wanted to win right away and owed it to his players to try to do so without sacrificing Duke’s future.

“I don’t want to suffer this year [or] for two seasons at all,” he said then. “I want to win now, but this is the sixth time I’ve taken over a program with a new head coach. Obviously, it’s the first time I’m the actual head coach, and I have a solid expectation that it’s not going to go perfect. It’s not going to go smooth and you try to understand there are mountains and molehills, and understand the difference and just make sure that you stay true to the course of what you’re trying to build and stick to what you believe in.”

Elko grew up in Central New Jersey and climbed the coaching ranks through the lower levels of the sport with stops at schools like his alma mater Penn, the Merchant Marine Academy and Hofstra prior to ascending into jobs with blueblood programs Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Opposing coaches have said he has an excellent defensive mind, and Elliott said even before this coaching cycle, from having coached against Elko previously, he would have wanted to target Elko for a defensive-coordinator role had he been in a position to hire one.

Elko said he’s tried to use a combination of what he learned and liked best in all his past jobs to aid Duke.

Franklin described Elko as a player’s coach, who has been able to break through to the Blue Devils with a steady, workmanlike mindset.

Duke has matched its three-game win total from last year and surpassed the two it had in 2020.

His players are thrilled he’s their coach, too.

“[Elliott] took the job that he believed was best for him,” Duke senior center Jacob Monk said. “And we got our guy, Coach Elko. So, it’s all good.”

Said senior linebacker Shaka Heyward about Elko: “He’s a winner, and I could tell that when I first met him. He’s not interested in just building up the program for a few years later. He wants to win now and that’s the number one thing that stood out to me when I first sat down with him.”

Added Franklin, whose Twitter profile picture is one of him with Elko: “From the beginning, he’s been consistent. You know what you’re getting with the message and process we’ve had. The one we’ve had this week is the same one we had last week and since we started in the winter. When he breaks everything down, it’s clear-cut and you know what you’re going to get. There’s no surprises.”