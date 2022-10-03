Tony Elliott wants Virginia football team to improve on the 'little things'

DURHAM, N.C. — Six College Football Playoff appearances as the offensive coordinator for one of the sport’s super powers is enough of an education to completely comprehend what winning looks like.

Not just within a game on Saturdays, either, but during the preparations, practices and meetings leading up to kickoff, too, and those are lessons first-year Virginia coach Tony Elliott, the ex-Clemson OC, is trying to teach the Cavaliers in his initial campaign at the helm of the program.

The Hoos have had more bad results than good, though, through their first five outings following Saturday’s 38-17 blowout loss at Duke, which dropped them to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

UVa turned the ball over twice, had critical special teams errors, was penalized six times for 87 yards and let Duke rush for 248 yards and four scores while the Blue Devils dominated time of possession.

“There’s a bunch of good young men in that locker room,” Elliott said afterward. “Now, there’s a lot they have to learn about how to be a team, how to win as a team and how to play disciplined football.”

He said he was proud of how his squad handled a change in their Friday travel plans due to weather and a power outage at the team hotel because of the tropical storm that passed through Durham on the eve of the Cavaliers’ meeting with the Blue Devils. What baffled Elliott was the maturity his roster showed then, didn’t carry into the game.

The rookie boss maintains high expectations he’s trying to hold his players to, in order for them to mold together and grow them into a winning club.

“There are little things I’m looking for to give me confirmation that the culture is taking root,” Elliott said. “I snatched [safety] Antonio [Clary] out of the game because it’s a third-and-goal down at the 3- or 2-yard line, and I’ve got him and [cornerback Jaylon Baker] jogging over there to get lined up. They’re not even ready when the ball is snapped.

“It’s just those little things,” Elliott continued, “and until we correct those, then that means we haven’t decided and that’s a big thing I talk about with this team is, before you can expect to be victorious and to win, you’ve got to decide and those are the decisions we aren’t making consistently enough.”

He used defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. as another example. The superb defender’s four tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery the week before at Syracuse earned him ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, but Bennett didn’t play with the same fervor against Duke that he had against the Orange, according to Elliott.

“When we have results, stay humble,” Elliott said. “Like I was on Chico’s butt today. … There were some things I saw, especially in this game, where it’s like ‘Dude, that was last week. Do it all over again.’ The challenge of ‘I want to be the player of the game every week,’ that’s how I want them to play. And this football team, regardless of what people think, what people say, we determine who we are and right now we’re letting other people and influences [determine that].”

Elliott said he’s taken steps to eliminate the penalty problems as well, like cutting out fighting in practice, which is sometimes allowed in other programs. That’s in hopes of forcing his players to concentrate during the lifespan of a particular play instead of after the whistle is blown. If the flags continue, he said he’ll take away playing time from repeat offenders.

Whether or not these many detailed points of emphasis are reaching his players will only be known as the season moves along and if the Cavaliers start winning.

The Hoos are home to host Louisville this Saturday at noon, and there’s at least an urgency from those who wear the uniform to apply what their coach is preaching.

“We know what Coach expects of us,” running back Perris Jones said. “He makes it very clear. We’ve just got to do it and we’ve got to stop getting in our own way, and when we do that, we’ll thrive.”

Said safety Jonas Sanker: “[Elliott] comes from a winning culture, so we’ve got to look at him, look up to him and we’ve got to understand that he knows what it looks like and whatever he’s saying, whatever he’s asking, we’ve got to be humble enough to hear him and not turn the other cheek, look the other way or walk the other way. He’s our head coach and he knows what it looks like, ultimately, and I trust him.”

Sanker said he was extremely frustrated with the way the defense played against Duke — the unit’s first poor performance this fall. And he added that players need to be upset with losing as well and not accept it.

Perhaps, when that happens, the every-snap effort Elliott is asking of his players will become a reality.

“Personally, every loss we’ve had this year has really hurt,” Sanker said. “There are a lot of plays that I wish I could have back, I wish I could get another chance to make the play or give more effort to the ball so for me personally, these losses hurt, especially [Saturday at Duke] when it was a very winnable game.”

Concluded senior linebacker Nick Jackson: “We have to learn how to not beat ourselves and learn how to win.”​