Tony Elliott uses familiarity with facing Syracuse on the road to help Cavaliers prepare

His familiarity with the surroundings allows Tony Elliott to detail for his players exactly what they’ll face Friday night upon arrival.

Virginia hasn’t played at Syracuse since before the Orange joined the Atlantic Coast Conference. But Elliott, the Cavaliers’ first-year coach, has traveled to the JMA Wireless Dome — formerly and forever better known as the Carrier Dome — previously and twice before for Friday-evening matchups in his last job as Clemson’s offensive coordinator.

“He said it’s loud,” UVa wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks said about what Elliott has told the Hoos (2-1, 0-0 ACC) ahead of their 7 p.m. league opener against Syracuse (3-0, 1-0 ACC).

“They’re scrappy at home,” Wicks continued, “and they’re good at home because of their fans.”

Said Cavaliers running back Perris Jones: “[Elliott] said it’s an electric environment and that their group is going to play hard on Friday. With the whole country watching, it’s a big game so expect the noise, chaos and expect it all, but it’ll be fun.”

This week, seventh-year Orange coach Dino Babers called for the team’s fan base to pack the 49,057-seat building with Syracuse off to a perfect 3-0 start for the first time since 2018.

“We need to bring it,” Babers said. “The whole country needs to see exactly what it is like to go to school here and be a part of what’s going on in the Dome and the Loud House.”

To prepare, Elliott blasted Syracuse’s fight song and the train whistle the Orange use over the speakers during UVa’s practices.

Elliott’s prior treks to Central New York came in years when Syracuse wasn’t as good or having seasons as promising as the one its having now, but still, he said, the setting is a challenging one to thrive in.

“I’ve been a part of some really good teams that have gone up there on a Friday night and not had success,” Elliott said.

Most notably, in 2017, Elliott’s Tigers, who ultimately reached the College Football Playoff, suffered their lone regular-season loss on a Friday night at Syracuse. Then-Orange quarterback Eric Dungey threw three touchdowns and Syracuse’s defense shut out Clemson in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.

Last fall, the Tigers escaped their Friday test at ’Cuse, narrowly with a 17-14 victory.

Clemson isn’t the only quality foe to struggle there either. Since 2011, Syracuse has played 15 Friday night home games and is 10-5 in those contests with victories over that CFP-bound Clemson squad, last year’s eight-win Liberty team and going back to the Orange’s Big East days, in 2011, they thumped a West Virginia bunch that earned a bid to the Orange Bowl.

“They create a home field advantage,” Elliott said. “They do a great job regardless of the size of the crowd. They find a way to make it loud in there. Those guys in my experience, they always play tough at home. You’ve got to go in, and you’ve got to take it from them.”

On top of trying to win in a difficult place to do so, UVa’s improving defense will be tasked with slowing Syracuse’s multifaceted offense headlined by quarterback Garrett Shrader and All-American running back Sean Tucker. The unit is coordinated by ex-Cavaliers OC Robert Anae, who is in his first season at Syracuse along with former Hoos quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, and they are managing the offense well.

Syracuse’s 37 points per game are the fourth most in the ACC, and Anae is leaning on Shrader with eight touchdowns and no interceptions and Tucker with his 254 rushing yards through three weeks to make it tough on opponents.

UVa defenders have said, though, the concepts Anae is using now are very similar to the ones he used in Charlottesville, which has made their studying for the Orange a tad easier.

“We respect the quarterback, running back and the wide receivers,” Cavaliers defensive end and linebacker D’Sean Perry said, “so that’s what stands out to me. They’re pretty big up front. They have depth, size and all of that. We’re trying to match that as well.”

Offensively, UVa will try to upgrade its efficiency in the red zone in order to better keep pace with Syracuse. The Cavaliers have scored only four touchdowns in 11 red-zone trips this season, and last week they had two fumbles in the red zone against Old Dominion.

UVa is moving the ball well, having racked up more than 500 yards of total offense in two of the first three games and Elliott said he’s shared that positive with the team.

“If you just clean that up, man,” Elliott said, “look what you can potentially be.”

As for encountering Anae and Beck for the first time since their departures, there could be some pregame pleasantries exchanged between them and the UVa players who had strong relationships with the Syracuse assistants.

But Wicks said, “I’m not really too worried about that. I’m just focused on going out and winning, get the win and we can talk afterward.”