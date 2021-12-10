Tony Elliott named Virginia football coach

On Thursday, Elliott returned home on a flight to contemplate a decision, according to a Yahoo! Sports report. Elliott’s choices were to take the head-coaching job at UVa, the head-coaching job at Duke or stay put on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson. But by Friday, he elected for a new start in the Commonwealth running his own program.

“Coach Elliott understands and embraces this amazing opportunity to do something really special at the University of Virginia," Williams said. "I am thrilled for the young men in our football program.”

Elliott’s decision to fill the Cavaliers’ vacancy ends his 11-year stay with Swinney, who provided Elliott more and more responsibility the longer he stuck with the Tigers. He initially was hired to coach running backs in 2011 at Clemson, his alma mater, before earning co-offensive coordinator and play-calling duties five years later. He kept the OC role, but switched from leading running backs to tutoring tight ends and gaining the title of Swinney’s assistant head coach this fall.

His offenses were wildly successful, averaging at least 38.5 points per game in five of his seven seasons as OC. Clemson tallied 43.5 points per game or more in three straight campaigns from 2018 through 2020.