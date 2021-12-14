Tony Elliott left a lasting impression on Lavel Davis Jr. on the recruiting trail

At least one Virginia player and his family were completely onboard and elated last week when Tony Elliott emerged as the favorite to become the Cavaliers’ football coach.
“My grandma called me and was like, ‘It’s meant to be!’” UVa sophomore wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. said with a wide grin and a chuckle on Monday after Elliott was introduced as the 41st coach in the history of the Hoos during a press conference at the team’s practice fields.
Elliott and Davis Jr., he said, have known each other since Davis Jr. was a prep standout at Woodland High in Dorchester, S.C. Elliott, previously an assistant at Clemson for the last 11 years, including the past seven as offensive coordinator, was the Tigers’ lead recruiter on Davis Jr. then. He was one of the top 15 prospects in the Palmetto State for the class of 2020, according to Rivals.com, by the time his signing day rolled around.
“I was getting recruited pretty good my 11th grade year,” Davis Jr. said. “And then, I had a knee injury and a lot of the schools backed off.”
UVa, Georgia Tech and Oregon were those still seeking the 6-foot-7 pass-catcher in spite of the setback, he said, and Davis Jr. ultimately elected for the offer from the Cavaliers because they were most diligent in their recruitment of him even after the injury. He said he also valued his relationship with UVa wide receivers coach Marques Hagans.
And though Clemson was one school that shied away from pursuing Davis Jr. and providing him a scholarship opportunity, his point person there kept in touch.
“Coach Elliott was still staying in contact with me,” Davis Jr. said. “He was still texting me and sending me things and checking up on me, but he was the only one from Clemson who was still doing that.”
That stuck with Davis Jr. even as his and Elliott’s paths — at least at the time — separated.
Davis Jr. said he always believed Elliott was an authentic person, and noticed the same important trait from his new coach again on Sunday evening during Elliott’s first meeting with his players.
“And that [genuineness] was the first thing,” Davis Jr. said. “Everyone was asking me how he was and I was like, ‘He’s similar to Coach Hagans and if y’all know [Elliott], he’s kind of similar.’
“So, that was me judging it and that’s what I was running toward and how I tried to explain to everybody how he was. But I’d rather not be the type to say it. I’d rather him show it and them see it with their own eyes and that’s why I feel like that talk [on Sunday] was great because everyone was able to see where Coach Elliott comes from, how he grew up and the type of man he is now.”
Said Cavaliers defensive back Anthony Johnson of the squad’s initial encounter with Elliott: “He told us about himself, a little bit about his background and his family with who he was and some of the principles and things he wants for this program. It was a really good time. He has a really good sense of humor and he connects with players really well.”
Most of the Hoos knew of Elliott prior to his official welcome in Charlottesville, they said, because of the résumé he put together with the Tigers and the immense success his offenses have had. Clemson made six straight appearances in the College Football Playoff from 2015 through last season and won two national championships along the way.
Johnson, who dealt with a coaching change earlier in his career while with Louisville, said he tried to give advice to his fellow Cavaliers in the locker room following outgoing UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall’s announcement on Dec. 2 to step down from his post following the bowl game.
Scott Satterfield got the head-coaching job with the Cardinals after they fired Bobby Petrino in 2018.
“I didn’t really panic,” Johnson said, “and I kind of let it work its course throughout the process and I think the team has done a good job gelling together, being encouraging and positive with one another. And I’ve been giving them that reassurance regardless of who comes in. We’re still a team and we’re still the guys that are here, so just trying to keep guys calm and telling them just not to make emotional decisions from everything that took place.”
Johnson said he respects all Elliott accomplished with the Tigers. When Louisville went to Clemson in 2018, a season in which Elliott’s offense averaged a school-record 44.3 points per game, Johnson intercepted former Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter.
“I always held my head kind of high on that,” Johnson said about his memories of matching up with Elliott. “They just had great players on their team, and a great scheme. They were really balanced, but they will take shots when they get to that midfield … zone. They just had a really good team and a good structure and a good foundation.”
Davis Jr. could be the eventual beneficiary of those down-the-field shots in the coming seasons.
He hauled in 20 catches for 515 yards as a freshman last year, but has not played this season. He is nearing the end of his rehab work and said he’s looking forward to playing for Elliott this coming fall. Davis Jr. suffered an ACL injury this past spring, and right now is at about 85 to 90 percent healthy, he noted.
He said while in high school he admired receivers like Mike Williams, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross — all standouts for Elliott at Clemson — and that he can’t wait to try to replicate what they did during his return to the field. Against Clemson in 2020, Davis Jr. made two catches for 58 yards.