Tony Elliott left a lasting impression on Lavel Davis Jr. on the recruiting trail

Said Cavaliers defensive back Anthony Johnson of the squad’s initial encounter with Elliott: “He told us about himself, a little bit about his background and his family with who he was and some of the principles and things he wants for this program. It was a really good time. He has a really good sense of humor and he connects with players really well.”

Most of the Hoos knew of Elliott prior to his official welcome in Charlottesville, they said, because of the résumé he put together with the Tigers and the immense success his offenses have had. Clemson made six straight appearances in the College Football Playoff from 2015 through last season and won two national championships along the way.

Johnson, who dealt with a coaching change earlier in his career while with Louisville, said he tried to give advice to his fellow Cavaliers in the locker room following outgoing UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall’s announcement on Dec. 2 to step down from his post following the bowl game.

Scott Satterfield got the head-coaching job with the Cardinals after they fired Bobby Petrino in 2018.