Tony Elliott finalizes first Virginia staff with additions of Cox and Lamb

Tony Elliott's first Virginia coaching staff is now complete.

The Cavaliers' new head football coach announced the hires of assistant coaches Curome Cox and Taylor Lamb on Thursday. Cox will be Virginia's defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, while Lamb will coach quarterbacks.

The additions of Cox and Lamb round out Elliott's coaching staff. After taking over as head coach, Elliott retained Marques Hagans (wide receivers coach), Garett Tujague (offensive line coach) and Clint Sintim (linebackers coach) from Bronco Mendenhall's staff and hired Des Kitchings (offensive coordinator), John Rudzinski (defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach), Keith Gaither (running backs coach), Kevin Downing (defensive tackles coach) and Chris Slade (defensive ends coach).

Elliott has not yet specified which coach will handle special teams.

Like Rudzinski, Downing and Gaither, Cox comes to Virginia after a stint on a coaching staff at a service academy. Cox spent the past two seasons as the defensive backs coach at Air Force, where he worked with Rudzinski, who was the Falcons defensive coordinator.

Cox has a strong familiarity with the Mid-Atlantic region. He played high school football at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. and college football at Maryland before his playing career in the NFL. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Maryland.

"I'm beyond excited for the opportunity to come back home to Virginia," Cox wrote on Twitter recently. "Ready to get to work, impacting the lives of young men! Look forward to meeting Wahoo Nation!"

Last season, Air Force finished fourth in the nation in total defense, allowing just 296.5 yards per game, and was 19th in passing yards allowed (194.4 ypg.). The Falcons' top three tacklers all came from secondary players that were coached by Cox. Free safety Trey Taylor, defensive back Tre Bugg and strong safety Corvan Taylor combined for 182 total tackles, six interceptions and 19 pass defenses.

Lamb will lead Virginia's quarterback room after working on the staff at Gardner-Webb the past two seasons. The 27-year-old Lamb coached the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks during both of his seasons with the program and served as the team’s offensive coordinator during the 2021 season. Prior to his time at Gardner-Webb, Lamb was a graduate assistant at South Carolina in 2018 and 2019.

Before becoming a coach, Lamb was a standout quarterback at Appalachian State, where he passed for 9,786 yards, rushed for 2,008 yards and accounted for 113 total touchdowns. He finished his college career ranked first in Mountaineers’ history with 90 touchdown passes in 51 games (49 starts).

Lamb’s father, Bobby Lamb, coached at Furman from 1986 to 2010 (the last eight years as head coach) and hired Elliott to join his staff in 2008 as an assistant. Bobby Lamb was named the first coach at Anderson University (S.C.) in 2021 for a program that will field its inaugural team in 2024.

