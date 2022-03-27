Tony Elliott challenging Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong to expand his leadership role

He’s already twice earned the distinction as a team captain in his career.

Virginia fifth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong isn’t staying stagnant this spring in the leadership role, though.

His new coach, Cavaliers headman Tony Elliott, is demanding more.

“Overall, he’s just pushing me and pushing me to be better [in regard to leading],” Armstrong said, “which technically I don’t really know what that means yet.”

Armstrong said he’s trying to figure out exactly the ways in which Elliott expects him to guide the offense and the entire team as UVa embarks on its fresh era of football.

During the first practice this past Tuesday, Elliott instructed Armstrong to increase the tempo and pace when the offense was on the field as players were tiring on their first day of drills.

Armstrong said it was his job to keep his teammates on task.

“And those situations come up any time when you’re practicing or any time when you’re in the weight room,” Armstrong said, “and for me, I just feel like I need to handle those.”

Said Elliott: “He’s the field general and when you see the troops need a shot of energy, you provide it. You have to get it, because obviously he’s got a ton of confidence in his ability. He can make every throw and we know what type of player he is. Now, he has a chance to use all aspects of leadership and that’s an area where I’m going to challenge him.”

In January, Armstrong decided he’d come back for one more year with the Hoos instead of opting for an early entry into the NFL Draft. He made that choice on the heels of throwing for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns this past fall.

The left-handed signal-caller has some of his top receiving targets, including Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson, back, too, so he has their respect and probably that of the whole roster as well. Therefore, Armstrong carries the clout in order to say what he wants and when he wants to.

Remember, Armstrong has shown his commitment to teammates, like when he put his body on the line to bulldoze three Virginia Tech defenders to get past the goal line for a rushing touchdown in November. The tilt with the Hokies was just one week after he returned from a rib injury.

“It’s small things and maybe it’s not even just with football,” Armstrong said as he started to ponder what Elliott might need from him, “but maybe it’s the team aspect of it in general. It’s small things I need to address and always be there. It’s the little things and I couldn’t put my finger on what exactly it could be, but just be there and just continue to be a teammate that does the right thing all the time and just try to push my guys.

“You’re not always liked when you try to push your guys to a certain extent,” he continued, “because I know what they’re capable and so when I do see them slack, I can say something — and shoot, if I slack, I hope they’d do the same thing to me. Maybe that type of style, too.”

Thompson, who recorded 78 catches for 990 yards last season and became a trustworthy target of Armstrong, said Armstrong’s decision to come back to UVa has him and the whole squad excited to see how much better Armstrong can get for this fall because they know he’ll put the work in.

“Brennan is always great,” Thompson said. “He’s a leader in the huddle, out of the huddle, on the field, off the field. I think that’s one of the things that makes him such a great quarterback and such a great leader. He gives all of us confidence.”

There’s that nuance of huddling, too. Elliott’s version of the Cavaliers is likely to huddle more frequently than the previous offense called for.

Thompson and Armstrong said the Hoos are adapting to huddling more regularly.

“Every down is important, but if we’ve got a third-and-3 and a run call coming in, I’ll say some certain things to get the guys going,” Armstrong said about how he operates in a huddle. “That’s all on the fly. I can’t tell you what I say in there, but it’s pretty fun. The huddle, you like to make it somewhat fun and you also like to have confidence in your play call with how you say the play call because the guys want to be confident in it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.