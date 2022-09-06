Tony Elliott blasting Illinois fight song at practice as Virginia prepares for first road game

There was no escaping the noise through the final periods of Virginia’s practice on Tuesday morning.

The Cavaliers were bombarded with a never-ending, blaring loop of Illinois’ fight song in preparation for their first road trip of the season. They’ll face the Fighting Illini on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., and until then — perhaps maybe into next week, too — the Hoos will be hearing the tune of trumpets and a drumline repeatedly in their heads.

“I’m sick of it already,” wide receiver Keytaon Thompson said with a grin.

His teammates, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II and running back Perris Jones, agreed, but said there’s merit to practicing through the unrelenting melody.

“It’s just to increase the chaos,” Jones said. “On Saturday, there’s chaos, and Coach [Tony Elliott], he has a quote, ‘The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war.’ So that’s kind of the mentality there. The more chaos we can create and deal with in practice, the better off we’ll be in the game.”

Said Cypress II: “That [song] is helping the defense learn how to communicate with hand signals and helping us for a live-game moment. Everybody knows when all the fans are in there, screaming and yelling, that it’s hard to hear. So, it’s helping us prepare for the game.”

And UVa wants to be improved when it travels this fall.

Last year, the Hoos were 2-3 in road contests, and that includes losses in their last two at BYU and at Pittsburgh in late 2021. In the last three seasons, the Cavaliers were 4-12 in games away (road or neutral site) from Charlottesville.

“In order to be a good team, you’ve got to be able to win on the road,” Elliott said.

He said cranking up the volume of an opponent’s fight song during practice is nothing new for him, having experienced that method of preparation during his time as Clemson’s offensive coordinator.

Aside from the deviation from the usual rap or classic rock the Cavaliers practice with in the background to the recorded marching band, Elliott plans to keep UVa as close to its routine as possible in weeks that it treks elsewhere to play. How the Hoos operate Sunday through Thursday, he said, will not change and the only day that will is Friday when they depart.

UVa is scheduled to arrive in Champaign around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

“It really shouldn’t matter where you play, to be honest,” Elliott said, “whether you’re playing in Scott Stadium, Champaign or playing in the parking lot, it takes what it takes, but you do have some added distractions.”

He said the best way to eliminate distractions is by taking care of any potential issues — travel plans, tickets for families — early in the week, so that when Friday rolls around, players can zero in on the opponent and what they need to do to win the game come Saturday.

Thompson, a sixth-year senior, said that’s when players can perform their best.

“The key is being focused and also not letting any of the distractions affect you,” Thompson, who hauled in four catches for 55 yards in this past Saturday’s win over Richmond, said. “Going on the road, traveling, there’s a lot of different things that can become a distraction. So, I think the main thing is to stay focused on the task at hand and then just stay focused on your assignment and doing that. Then, I think when you have 11 guys working together, everything else will take care of itself.”

He said it’s his job and that of his fellow veterans like Jones, quarterback Brennan Armstrong and linebacker Nick Jackson to share that message with the rest of the roster.

“Just to get those younger guys or guys who haven’t made as many trips into that routine,” Thompson said, “of going on the road, preparing for the game, watching film at the hotel and taking care of our bodies to make sure we’re ready to go on game day. It’s a lot of little things that we can teach the younger guys to help them be successful on game day.”

Until then, Elliott will keep bugging his players with the fight song already embedded in their heads.

“By the time they go to sleep tonight, that’s all they’re going to hear,” Elliott said.​