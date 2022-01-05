Tony Elliott adds Kevin Downing to his Virginia coaching staff

Virginia has hired Navy defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Kevin Downing as a defensive assistant, the school announced Wednesday.

Downing, a North Carolina Central graduate, has been at Navy for three seasons, after previously working at Kennesaw State, Elon and Winston-Salem State. Downing’s exact assignment at UVa will be determined as more hires are announced.

Virginia had reportedly targeted Purdue assistant — and former Charlotte head coach — Brad Lambert to be Elliott’s defensive coordinator, but Lambert took the defensive coordinator post at Wake Forest instead.

Downing is the second official hire for new coach Tony Elliott’s staff.

On Tuesday, the school announced the hiring of Atlanta Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings, a former North Carolina State assistant, as offensive coordinator.

Elliott also retained defensive line coach Clint Sintim from the previous staff, along with wide receivers coach Marques Hagans and offensive line coach Garett Tujague.