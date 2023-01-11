Tony Bennett's move to go small pays off big for Virginia in win over UNC

There was no need to match North Carolina’s size on Tuesday night.

The Tar Heels’ most accomplished big man and double-double machine Armando Bacot suffered an ankle injury less than two minutes after tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena. Their other usual starting forward Pete Nance was sidelined with a back injury, too.

So, to fuel Virginia’s offense when the Cavaliers needed a second-half run to overcome UNC and beat the Tar Heels for a 65-58 home triumph, Hoos coach Tony Bennett dispatched of his team’s on-court look that normally includes a traditional low-post player and turned to, perhaps, the smallest lineup he’s used this season.

“We were struggling to shoot the ball and score in that first half and parts of the second half,” Bennett said, “and then we said, ‘Let’s go small and take a look at a few things.’”

Guards Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin played every second of the final 20 minutes, and those three with the combination of Ohio transfer forward Ben Vander Plas and freshman guard Isaac McKneely off the bench was enough to ignite more offense.

Vander Plas, who tallied a game-best 17 points to go along with eight rebounds, checked in with 18:32 left to play and never the floor the rest of the night. McKneely played the final 15:12.

“I kind of feel like we just had a rhythm going with the guys who were on the court at the time,” Beekman said. “We were all in sync with the offense and the way we were running it. We were getting open shots.”

Franklin’s turnaround floater in the paint over North Carolina guard RJ Davis with 14:20 remaining, cut Carolina’s advantage to 37-35. Then, after Davis knocked down a 3 on the other end, it was Franklin’s slam on a putback that narrowed UVa’s deficit to 40-37.

No one boxed out Franklin, who notched a career-best nine rebounds to pair with his 12 points, and from that sequence on, the Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) realized what they discovered and how they could expose the Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC). UVa was getting to the basket and met with little resistance.

Beekman followed with a layup of his own.

“We tried to put pressure on the rim,” Bennett said.

Added the versatile 6-foot-8 Vander Plas: “Being able to have the [opposing forward] guard me when I set screens for these guys, he has to stick around the 3-point line a little more and it opens up for Reece. … Armaan got a bunch of good looks at the rim, so I think stepping in at the 5 and being able to just space in the offense definitely helped a little bit.”

On the Cavaliers’ next possession, Carolina hustled back defensively and matched up with the four UVa guards in an attempt to take away another close-range drive to the net. But no one covered Vander Plas and he was alone at the top of the key.

Franklin dished Vander Plas the ball and he buried the 3-point jumper to send the jam-packed JPJ crowd into a ruckus and propel the Cavaliers in front for a 42-40 edge with less than 13 minutes to go.

UVa widened its lead to as many as 10 points when Vander Plas and McKneely sank consecutive 3s as part of the separating 17-2 run midway through the second half.

“That small [Virginia] lineup, it did hurt us,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said.

Prior to halftime, Bennett had deployed a platoon of big men Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro as part of the rotation. But those two produced just a combined two points and five rebounds.

And with forward Jayden Gardner in foul trouble during the first half and early part of the second half, the move Bennett made to go with Vander Plas and McKneely alongside Clark, Beekman and Franklin, aided the Hoos in their win.

Said Bennett: “It just started opening things up. The ability to get to the rim, post some guys up. It helped. Ben banged a 3. [McKneely] hit a 3. … Then the momentum, and the crowd was great and all that stuff makes a difference.”