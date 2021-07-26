Tom Sox's season ends with playoff loss to Generals

After struggling against Judy during the first two innings, Charlottesville got on the board with two runs in the top of the third. A two-RBI single from Logan Amiss brought home Brayland Skinner and Pierce Bennett and gave the Tom Sox a 2-1 lead.

Waynesboro answered in the bottom of the third inning, loading the bases with no outs. A Will Prater single scored Max Weller to tie the game, but the Tom Sox were able to limit the damage to just one run and the game headed to the fourth inning with the game tied at 2-2.

Charlottesville retook the lead in the top of the seventh when Zach Limas scored following a Waynesboro error, but the Generals asnwered with a big inning in the bottom of the stanza to take the lead for good.

Ross blasted a three-run homer to give Waynesboro a 5-3 lead, then Weller smacked a solo home run to extend the Generals' lead to three runs.

That was more than enough for McCormack, who held the Tom Sox hitless in both the eighth or ninth. Victor Castillo struck out swinging in the ninth inning to end the season for the Tom Sox.

Despite the disappointing end, Charlottesville put together a memorable season. The Tom Sox finished the 2021 campaign with the best record in the VBL and won the South Division regular season title by 10½ games.

Individually, Victor Castillo (FAU), Adam Cecere (Wake Forest), Wyatt Langford (Florida), and Christian Worley (Virginia Tech) were all named to All-VBL team, while head coach Kory Koehler was named VBL Manager of the Year.