Tom Sox top Lumberjacks in return to the field

For the first time in 668 days, the Charlottesville Tom Sox took the field for a Valley Baseball League game on Saturday night.

The reigning VBL champions picked up right where they left off in 2019, rallying from an early deficit to earn a 9-5 win over the Covington Lumberjacks at Crutchfield Park.

Charlottesville (1-0) scored seven of its nine runs during the fifth and sixth innings.

With the Tom Sox trailing 3-1, Trevor Candelaria got things going for Charlottesville in the fifth inning with an RBI single that plated Gehrig Ebel. Alex Urban followed with an RBI double that brought home two runs and gave the Tom Sox a 4-3 lead. Candelaria capped the four-run inning for Charlottesville by scoring on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-3.

The Tom Sox padded their lead in the sixth with three more runs off a Ryan Dyal single, then added another run in the seventh to take a commanding 9-3 lead. Covington scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning to trim the lead to four but could get no closer.

Matt Corpas, Pierce Bennett and Candelaria each finished with two hits for the Tom Sox.