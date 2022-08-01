Tom Sox have six players named to the All-Valley League team

The Charlottesville Tom Sox had six players named to the All-Valley League team, which was released on Monday. The six selections ties the team record set by the 2017 team.

Reliever John Armstrong (Auburn), outfielder Carter Cunningham (East Carolina), second baseman Christian Martin (Virginia Tech), catcher Satchell Norman (Florida Southwestern), first baseman Cole Wagner (Georgia) and starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (East Carolina) were named to the team after standout performances this summer.

In six appearances (one start), Armstrong did not allow a run and struck out 20 batters across 15.2 innings. He posted a 2-0 record and one save on the season. Armstrong was one of only two Valley League pitchers to throw 15-plus innings and not allow an earned run; the other was Woodstock’s Stephen Pena.

Cunningham earned an All-Valley League nod after a stellar summer at the plate. In 102 plate appearances so far, Cunningham has a .422 batting average (2nd in Tom Sox history), .637 slugging percentage (2nd), .479 on-base percentage (3rd), 28 runs (9th), 28 RBI (9th), 11 doubles (7th) and 65 total bases (10th).

Martin has been equally as effective at the plate for the Tom Sox. Since debuting on June 23, he has a .408 batting average (4th in Tom Sox history), .602 slugging percentage (3rd), .500 on-base percentage (1st), 34 runs (T-3rd), 7 doubles, 3 home runs, and a 17-11 walk to strikeout ratio.

They are joined on the All-Valley League team by Norman, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers on July 19. Norman posted a .319 average in 91 at-bats (7th in the VBL) with 21 runs, 19 RBI, eight doubles, two home runs, and 21 walks to only 10 strikeouts.

Wagner was named an All-VBL selection as a first baseman after posting a .368 batting average (5th in team history), .588 slugging percentage (4th), and .467 on-base percentage (4th). His 16 doubles rank second to only Michael Wielansky in team history and his 37 RBI are tied for third. Thirty-four of those RBI came in the regular season, which led the VBL. Wagner leads the team with 19 multi-hit games on the year and has reached base in all 36 games he has played in, setting a new team record.

Yesavage was named an All-Valley League starting pitcher. In six appearances (five starts), Yesavage has a 1.80 ERA in 25 innings while striking out 32 and walking nine. He owns two of the team’s top three strikeout performances on the year, striking out eight against Strasburg on July 19 and seven in a team-high seven innings against Covington on July 28. He has not allowed an earned run over his last three appearances (15 innings) while striking out 18 and walking four over the span.

The All-Valley League teams were voted on by a poll of coaches and media members. Each voted on their own divisions only, and coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players. For the first time, the Valley League decided to split voting of the North and South divisions, meaning there are two Most Valuable Players and Pitchers along with a first team All-Division team. Defensive teams will be released later.

Harrisonburg’s Seaver King was named the South Division’s Most Valuable Player, while Waynesboro’s Kelsey Ward was named the South Division Pitcher of the Year. Purcellville’s Ryne Guida and Woodstock’s Kelan Hoover were named North Division MVP and Pitcher of the Year, respectively. Woodstock’s Mike Bocock — a Valley League Hall of Famer — was named the Valley League’s Maynard “Mo” Weber Manager of the Year.