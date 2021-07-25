Tom Sox drop playoff opener to Generals

The Charlottesville Tom Sox were dominant throughout the Valley Baseball League regular season, compiling a 30-10 record to win the VBL South Division to 10½ games.

But there was one team that consistently gave the Tom Sox trouble throughout the season: The Waynesboro Generals.

Waynesboro continued its recent run of strong play against Charlottesville on Saturday night, earning a 3-1 win to kick off the teams' best-of-3 playoff series at Charlottesville High School.

The Tom Sox, who are now 3-5 against the Generals this season, will need to beat Waynesboro on Sunday night at Kate Collins Middle School to avoid elimination and force and winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday night back at Charlottesville High School.

Charlottesville got off to a fast start in Saturday night's playoff opener, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on RJ Ochoa's bases-loaded walk.

It would be the Tom Sox's only run of the game.

Charlottesville was limited to just three hits by Waynesboro starter Bradley Wilson, who gave the Generals seven solid innings, and did allow another Tom Sox batter to reach base until the bottom of the seventh inning.

Waynesboro took command with a three-run fifth inning.