Tokyo Olympics were memorable for UVa athletics department

Dawn Staley helped the United States wrap up the Tokyo Olympics on a high note Sunday as she coached the U.S. women's basketball team to a gold medal.
The former Virginia guard also ended the Games on a high note for the Cavaliers, who saw athletes bring home medals in several different sports, both as athletes and coaches.
Staley, who helped Virginia reach three Final Fours and won three gold medals with Team USA as a player, coached the U.S. to a perfect record in Tokyo, capped by the team's 90-75 win over Japan in the gold medal game on Sunday.
Staley, who became just the second woman to win a basketball gold medal as a player, assistant and head coach, joined a lengthy list of people with UVa ties to capture a medal during the Games.
Here is a look at how the Cavaliers fared in Tokyo.
Swimming
The Virginia women's swimming and diving program had already had a memorable 2021 entering the Tokyo Olympics. The Cavaliers won their first team national championship in March, anchored by strong performances from Paige Madden, Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass.
The three UVa swimmers continued their stellar years by each winning medals in Tokyo.
Madden, who capped her college career by winning three individual national championships and one relay title at this year's NCAA meet, captured a silver medal with the United States' 4x200-meter relay team. Madden swam the second leg of the relay for the U.S., finishing her split in 1:55.2 to help the U.S. take silver in an American-record time of 7:40.73.
Walsh and Douglass each earned medals in the 200 individual medley. Walsh, a rising sophomore at Virginia, captured the silver medal in a time of 2:08.65, while Douglass, a rising junior, earned the bronze medal in 2:09.04.
They will be joined on next year's UVa swimming team by Emma Weyant, who won the silver medal in the 400 IM. The incoming Virginia freshman, who took a gap year before coming to Virginia to train for the Olympics, finished in a personal best time of 4:32.76.
Virginia swimming coach Todd DeSorbo had a front-row seat for all of the Cavaliers' success in Tokyo while serving as an assistant coach for Team USA. Now he sets his sights on leading Virginia to a second straight national championship. He will do so with three newly crowned Olympic medalists on the roster.
Rowing
Two former Virginia stars won gold medals for Canada in the women's eight. Christine Roper, a 2011 UVa graduate, and Susanne Grainger, a 2013 UVa graduate, helped Canada hold off New Zealand to win the gold medal in a time of 5:59.13.
Roper and Grainger, who both earned CRCA second-team All-America honors during their time at Virginia, joined Lindsay Shoop on the list of former UVa rowers to win an Olympic gold medal. Shoop, who was an All-American at Virginia, won a gold medal with the U.S. women's eight crew during the 2008 Games in Beijing.
Former Virginia rower Hannah Osborne also earned a medal, winning silver for New Zealand in the women’s double sculls. Osbrone, who rowed a UVa in 2014 before returning to New Zealand to pursue a career with the national team, teamed with Brooke Donoghue to finish in 6:44.83.
Women's soccer
Former Virginia stars Becky Sauerbrunn and Emily Sonnett helped the United States earn a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games.
Both of the former Wahoos, who also were on the United States' World Cup-winning team in 2019, played in the team's 4-3 win over Australia in the bronze medal match.
Sauerbrunn, a team captain, started the game and earned her 193rd cap for the United States, moving her past Brandi Chastain into 13th on the team's all-time appearance list. Sonnett came on as a substitute late in the bronze medal match.
Other performances of note
■ Virginia basketball was well-represented in Tokyo. Former Wahoo Mike Tobey had a memorable Olympics while playing for Slovenia, averaging 13.7 points. 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during the team's run to a fourth-place finish. Current Virginia big man Francisco Caffaro was part of the Argentina men's basketball team, while former UVa women's basketball player Aisha Mohammed competed for Nigeria.
■ Kristine O’Brien, a 2013 UVa graduate, narrowly missed out on a medal with the U.S. women's eight crew, which finished fourth in 6:02.78.
■ Former Virginia rower Inge Janssen, won won a silver medal for the Netherlands in the women’s quad in Rio in 2016, finished sixth in the event in Tokyo. Meghan O’Leary, who played softball and volleyball at Virginia before becoming an Olympic rower for the United States, finished 10th in the women’s quad.