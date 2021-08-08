Tokyo Olympics were memorable for UVa athletics department

Dawn Staley helped the United States wrap up the Tokyo Olympics on a high note Sunday as she coached the U.S. women's basketball team to a gold medal.

The former Virginia guard also ended the Games on a high note for the Cavaliers, who saw athletes bring home medals in several different sports, both as athletes and coaches.

Staley, who helped Virginia reach three Final Fours and won three gold medals with Team USA as a player, coached the U.S. to a perfect record in Tokyo, capped by the team's 90-75 win over Japan in the gold medal game on Sunday.

Staley, who became just the second woman to win a basketball gold medal as a player, assistant and head coach, joined a lengthy list of people with UVa ties to capture a medal during the Games.

Here is a look at how the Cavaliers fared in Tokyo.

Swimming

The Virginia women's swimming and diving program had already had a memorable 2021 entering the Tokyo Olympics. The Cavaliers won their first team national championship in March, anchored by strong performances from Paige Madden, Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass.

The three UVa swimmers continued their stellar years by each winning medals in Tokyo.