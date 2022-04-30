'To come back and have the ultimate honor, it’s humbling': Ryan Zimmerman's number retired by UVa

The clashing bright red and orange pairing wasn’t unusual among the crowd on this spring afternoon.

At Disharoon Park, the Virginia faithful spent their Saturday honoring the prospect they were introduced to in Charlottesville and the player they fell in love with as his big-league career blossomed up the road in the nation’s capital.

Former UVa and Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman’s No. 11 was retired during an on-field pregame ceremony ahead of the Cavaliers’ tilt with rival Virginia Tech on Saturday. And throughout the appreciative embrace of the Hoos’ and Washington’s past standout, spectators — some sporting the common combination of an orange UVa ballcap with a red or white Zimmerman Nationals jersey — stood and clapped for the 2005 fourth-overall pick by the Nats who made his MLB debut for them the same year he was drafted and helped them win their first World Series in 2019.

Flanked by his wife, children and parents, and after a hug from Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor, Zimmerman addressed his loyal supporters and thanked those that watched him and followed along since his time in college. He praised UVa, former Hoos teammates and ex-baseball coach Dennis Womack, who was in attendance Saturday, for recruiting him out of Kellam High in Virginia Beach to play for the Hoos.

“This is where it all started,” Zimmerman said after becoming the first player in the history of UVa’s program to have his number retired. “To come back and have the ultimate honor, it’s humbling.”

He hit .355 at UVa and was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.

Zimmerman departed the Cavaliers as their record-holder for hits in a season (92), a mark that currently ranks third. He’s also eighth in school history for career hits (250) and was a member of Virginia’s inaugural Baseball Hall of Fame class in 2018 when another former coach Jim West — the only other member of the program to have his number retired — went in, too.

Zimmerman said, though, he never could’ve envisioned when he initially arrived on grounds nearly two decades ago an eventual moment like the one on Saturday that caused him to get choked up.

“I was just happy to play baseball in a real conference,” he said. “Nothing against the other conferences, but I wasn’t very highly recruited. I was a good player but I don’t think anyone ever really thinks this stuff will happen. Maybe some guys do, but I definitely didn’t.”

He played a pair of seasons for O’Connor, and Zimmerman said the now 19-year leader of the Cavaliers guided him in the right direction.

“We had the young, fiery Oak back when you were allowed to do things and yell at people,” Zimmerman said with a laugh. “But he’s still the same now. I think him, [assistant coach Kevin McMullan] and [former assistant Karl Kuhn] when I was here, they expected a lot of you but that’s what I expect of myself and I think they held you to the standards of hopefully one everyone would hold themselves to.

“When we didn’t do that, they told us,” Zimmerman said, “but I think that creates a bond and respect both ways.”

And on Saturday, the respect and admiration between Zimmerman and the school he said helped make him who he is was mutual.

UVa and Nationals fans trekked from throughout the commonwealth to see Zimmerman’s return.

Ryan McDowell, who earned his undergraduate and master’s degree from UVa, resides in Arlington now, but made the drive south.

McDowell said he began lining up outside Disharoon Park around noon for the 4 p.m. contest to make sure he’d get his hands on the Zimmerman UVa bobblehead the Cavaliers were giving away.

“I’ve been a huge Zimmerman fan all throughout,” McDowell said. “I followed him with the Nats, too, and I’m going to go to the Nats retirement [of Zimmerman’s] jersey in June, too.”

Said Staunton resident Lindsay Harlow, also looking to add to her bobblehead collection: “[Zimmerman] deserves this. He’s worked for it.”

Zimmerman felt the fans’ admiration also.

“Charlottesville is a special place to me and to have something like this done for you,” Zimmerman said, “it’s humbling.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.