Three years removed from hip surgery, Virginia golfer Riley Smyth savors deep run in U.S. Women’s Amateur

Riley Smyth’s high school golf career ended more like a nightmare than a dream.
Instead of smooth junior and senior seasons, she battled a pair of hip injuries — labral tears, to be specific. Both injuries required surgery and four months of recovery. The timing of the surgeries couldn’t have been much worse.
After recovering from her first surgery, Smyth dealt with the same injury in her other hip, once again being sidelined for months after just working her way back from the previous injury.
When she arrived at the University of Virginia for the 2018-19 season and met up with head coach Ria Scott, Smyth wasn’t yet hitting full golf shots. Now, as a rising junior at Virginia, Smyth reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Women’s Amateur. Smyth’s run to the late stages of one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in the world came last week.
“It’s surreal,” Smyth said. “Knowing that three years ago I was lying in a bed, not able to walk or swing really, and to be here, it’s everything that I could have dreamt of at that point.”
Smyth’s journey back to competition wasn’t easy. She credited her team of trainers and physical therapists for helping her recover.
The recovery process included a couple physical therapy sessions per week for a few months as well as different exercises and activities to ensure the hip received proper blood flow. She used crutches for about a month after each surgery.
In each instance, she needed to rehab for roughly four months before she could move into full golf swings. Going one third of a year without fully swinging a club is a massive competitive disadvantage, but Smyth gained perspective during her different rehab periods.
She’s uses that to her advantage in competitive rounds.
“To get through that, it was a battle every day just to mentally and physically stay in the shape I needed to be,” Smyth said. “I think that really led to me being able to keep fighting on the course even when things aren’t going my way because just every day I’m so grateful to be out there.”
The mindset paid off in one of the tougher tournament formats players ever face. The U.S. Women’s Amateur features a stroke play format to seed players 1-64 before placing them into a single elimination match play event.
Smyth performed tremendously in stroke play, earning the No. 5 seed. From there, she flashed a flair for the dramatic in match play.
She trailed two holes down with five holes to play in her round of 64 match, capturing three holes in a row to eventually win the match. After a competitive round of 32 match, Smyth won two of the last three holes in her round of 16 match to send the competition to extra holes. She won the 21st hole to finish off the win.
Another comeback effort fell just short in her quarterfinal loss.
“This was probably my best performance to date,” Smyth said. “I mean, obviously, it is disappointing to get that far and not win it, but it really is such an incredible experience to go up against the best in the world and know I’m able to compete right there with them.”
The week came as a thrill for Smyth, and it also added confidence. She knows she can make birdies consistently, but making birdies in an important, pressure-packed event is a different beast.
COVID-19 made for an unusual atmosphere at the popular amateur event, but her parents were in attendance. Her father caddied for her, and Smyth opted for her mother to be her one attendee allowed under health protocols.
Despite limited crowd size, Smyth felt her support system from afar. She’s had a group of supporters in her corner through the lowest of moments, and they’ve stayed true to her as she’s reached new heights in the golf world.
“I would open my phone after and I would just have friends, teammates and family friends just reaching out to me,” Smyth said. “It was a little surreal knowing that even though there’s no one out there, there are still tons of people supporting me.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!