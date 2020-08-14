Three years removed from hip surgery, Virginia golfer Riley Smyth savors deep run in U.S. Women’s Amateur

Another comeback effort fell just short in her quarterfinal loss.

“This was probably my best performance to date,” Smyth said. “I mean, obviously, it is disappointing to get that far and not win it, but it really is such an incredible experience to go up against the best in the world and know I’m able to compete right there with them.”

The week came as a thrill for Smyth, and it also added confidence. She knows she can make birdies consistently, but making birdies in an important, pressure-packed event is a different beast.

COVID-19 made for an unusual atmosphere at the popular amateur event, but her parents were in attendance. Her father caddied for her, and Smyth opted for her mother to be her one attendee allowed under health protocols.

Despite limited crowd size, Smyth felt her support system from afar. She’s had a group of supporters in her corner through the lowest of moments, and they’ve stayed true to her as she’s reached new heights in the golf world.

“I would open my phone after and I would just have friends, teammates and family friends just reaching out to me,” Smyth said. “It was a little surreal knowing that even though there’s no one out there, there are still tons of people supporting me.”

