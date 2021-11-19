Three Western Albemarle student-athletes sign to play college sports

With one final season on the pitch remaining, Domecq will savor her remaining time as a Warrior.

“I have so many emotions," she said. "I was a ball girl in elementary school and middle school and a varsity player throughout high school. My life has revolved around being a Warrior. Not being in Crozet, with no other siblings to wear the royal blue and gold after graduation is a concept about which I have yet to come to terms.

"I know I will take the remaining seven months and enjoy every moment. I have grown up being taught that working hard is not only enjoyable, but expected and rewarding. When I walk across that stages on June 3, I will know that I was prepared well by my parents and siblings, my coaches and my teachers.”

Donovan and Farmer have been key contributors for the rowing program at Western Albemarle. The duo have set the tone with their performances each year.

Donovan will continue his career in Boston, a hotbed for rowing, at Northeastern University. Farmer is also making the most of this opportunity as he will join the crew team at Wisconsin.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.