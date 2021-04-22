Three things to watch in the Virginia baseball team’s weekend series with Duke

Time is running out for the Virginia baseball team to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.

The Cavaliers are a subpar 9-15 in ACC games this spring, and they’re just 17-18 overall. After a midweek loss to VCU, the Cavaliers need every win they can get as they chase down a potential spot in the NCAA Tournament field.

Virginia hosts Duke (17-16, 8-13 ACC) this weekend for a three-game series beginning Friday at 4 p.m. The Cavaliers are in desperate need of a series win, especially in a matchup against the only other ACC Coastal team with a sub-.500 conference record.

Here are three things to watch in the Cavaliers’ weekend series.

Abbott aims to get on track

Andrew Abbott has been solid this season as a starter after being a reliever for his first three collegiate seasons. The experienced left-hander had one of the 10 best ERAs in the ACC until a few weeks ago.

A couple of rough starts — he’s given up at least five earned runs in each of his last two outings — have upped his ERA to 3.86 for the season. It’s still a solid mark, checking in as the 18th best ERA in the league. He also leads the league with 77 strikeouts.