Three things to watch for from the Virginia cross country program this fall

The Virginia cross country team begins its season Saturday in Richmond at the Spider Alumni Open. The event will include a 5K race for the men’s side and a two-mile run for the women.

Saturday's event gives the athletes a nice way to ease into the year because each race is half what the sides usually run in a meet. UVa director of track and field and cross country Vin Lananna described the event as a “rust buster” as athletes return to the flow of competition.

“We want to practice the things that we need to do in order to be a good team, and we’ll kind of set the stage for what that looks like after this meet this weekend,” Lananna said.

Heading into UVa’s cross country season, here are three things to watch for from the Cavaliers.

Michaela Meyer’s encore

In June, Michaela Meyer became the first female competitor in UVa track and field history to win an individual national title. She took home the 800-meter NCAA championship, finishing the event in 2:00.28.

“I think that obviously her performances, you know an NCAA champion, would indicate that she has mastered her ability to compete at the national level,” Lananna said.