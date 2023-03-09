For the second consecutive season, Virginia enters ACC action with unbeaten record.

The Cavaliers have cruised their early-year schedule, rattling off 12 straight victories to start the campaign while combining to outscore their opponents 140 runs to 31 in those contests. No. 17 UVa (12-0) is second nationally with its .365 team batting average and fifth in all of college baseball for team ERA with a 2.29 mark. The Hoos are one of only two programs in the top five in both categories along with Alabama.

But the competition gets tougher beginning Friday when the Cavaliers begin a three-game set at No. 14 North Carolina (11-3), which has won seven in a row. They’re slated to play at 5 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday in Chapel Hill.

Here’s what to know as UVa embarks on its conference schedule.

Teel on a tear

Last week, Cavaliers junior catcher Kyle Teel said he felt like he was swinging the bat better than he did last season — thanks in part to increasing his strength — and he’s continued that torrid pace into this week.

Teel’s .568 batting average is the third-best for any player in the country and he goes into this weekend’s series having recorded five straight multi-hit performances. He’s 14-for-21 during that five-game stretch with four doubles and 10 RBI.

His batting average last season was just .276. His slugging percentage and on-base percentage are up, too. He slugged .439 in 2022, but is slugging .818 currently and his on-base percentage of .402 last year was good, but not as eye-popping as the .642 rate he’s been reaching safely this go-around.

Pitchers with promise

Virginia’s revamped rotation has shown only encouraging signs through the first dozen games.

The quartet of right-hander Brian Edgington, right-hander Nick Parker, right-hander Jack O’Connor and left-hander Connelly Early — three transfers and a freshman — have provided the Hoos one quality start after the next.

They’ve combined to compile nine wins and 79 strikeouts over 63.1 innings pitched.

Edgington (3-0, 1.76), who spent his last three seasons at Elon, is coming off of his most productive outing with the Cavaliers. The former All-Colonial Athletic Association second-team choice was excellent last Saturday over six innings while allowing only three hits and tallying 10 strikeouts against Rhode Island.

The freshman O’Connor (1-0, 1.72) leads UVa in ERA and Parker, a Coastal Carolina transfer, has 22 strikeouts, tying him with Edgington for the team lead. No one at UVa to this point in the season has thrown more innings than Early, last season’s Patriot League Pitcher of the Year and the Army transfer, who has settled in smoothly to his role as the midweek starter.

Formidable foes ahead

Last month before the season began, Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said his team’s ACC schedule is one of the toughest he’s seen in his 20 years at the helm of the Cavaliers.

“Every weekend if you don’t play great baseball, then you lose in this league,” O’Connor said then, “and that’s the way you want it.”

He said the challenge in the schedule is because the Hoos play three of their first conference series on the road — at North Carolina, at N.C. State (March 16-18) and at Virginia Tech (March 31-April 1) — with a home series against Florida State in between the trips to Raleigh and Blacksburg. All four foes are ranked in the D1Baseball Top 25.

“We’ve never had that before,” O’Connor said. “And going to North Carolina and N.C. State on back-to-back weekends to open up and then playing at home against Florida State, who is loaded up this year, and then going on the road to Virginia Tech … that opening will be a tremendous opportunity for us to go on the road in this league against great people.”