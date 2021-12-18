Three takeaways from Virginia's 82-49 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

In its final nonconference contest, the Virginia men's basketball team rolled to victory without any drama.
Senior forward Jayden Gardner registered a season-high and game-best 29 points and the Cavaliers topped Fairleigh Dickinson, 82-49, in a rout on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.
Here are three takeaways from UVa’s (7-4) blowout win over the Knights (0-10):
No sleepy start this time
The 11-day break between games wasn’t a problem for the Hoos on Saturday as they showed no signs of the long layoff.
UVa scored the game’s first six points and found an easy advantage inside as it outscored FDU 26-8 in the paint through an efficient first 20 minutes.
On offense, the Cavaliers shot 53.6 percent from the field in the first half, which led to a much better start than the last time they played when they fell behind 24-14 through the first half in an eventual loss at James Madison on Dec. 7. That night, UVa was 6-for-22 from the field and just 1-of-14 from 3 in the first half against the Dukes.
The Cavs needed fewer than nine minutes to eclipse the 14-point mark against the Knights.
“After that JMU loss, I feel like we came together,” Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman said.
He said UVa spent the hiatus from game action working in practice to correct some of the issues made in Harrisonburg and from throughout the early portion of the schedule.
“On defense, really being more in The Pack,” Beekman said of what was emphasized by Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett. “We run The Pack Line, so everybody having good position and just seeing ball. Then, offensively, just having more space and playing free. I feel like Coach Bennett gave us more freedom to make plays for us to win.”
They demoralized the visitors in a variety of ways on top of dominating in the post to build their large lead. UVa got nine fast-break points and scored 12 points off the 11 turnovers it forced before halftime.
Beekman, Kihei Clark, Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin all tallied at least one first-half steal.
Gardner’s edge in strength
A large reason for UVa’s success in the paint was its effort to get the ball to Gardner, the standout transfer from East Carolina.
He recorded a double-digit scoring total for the ninth time as a member of the Cavaliers with his 29 points.
“The emphasis to get the ball inside tonight was key,” Gardner said. “The stuff we worked on in practice carried over, so we’ve just got to keep it going.”
Gardner was stellar throughout, going 14-of-18 from the field. Twelve of those 14 made field goals were either dunks or layups as he was diligent in using his strength advantage against the undersized Knights.
FDU had a few players to match Gardner’s 6-foot-6 height but no one who could challenge him at the rim. Knights coach Greg Herenda said they had no answer for Gardner.
The 246-pounder powered through any contact and always positioned himself well when UVa tried to get the ball to him or when he needed to grab an offensive rebound in order to put the ball back in the basket.
Gardner’s steal with less than five minutes to go in the first half led to a runaway dunk that extended UVa’s lead to 26-17. It was the start of a 12-2 run to close the first half.
“Dunks get the crowd, your teammates and get you excited and pumped up,” Gardner said. “And there were some great reads, and great passes from Kihei and Armaan.”
Gardner earned a loud round of applause and some cheers from the crowd when he checked out at the 12-minute mark.
Other encouraging signs
Gardner has been reliable since his arrival for the Cavaliers this season, so Saturday’s performance wasn’t a surprise.
But UVa should also feel good about what it got from Franklin, a first-year Indiana transfer, against FDU.
Franklin has had up-and-down performances this season, and over the last month, he’s struggled shooting the ball. He entered the bout with FDU having missed his last 19 3-point tries, but ended the streak of misses when he sank a 3-pointer early in the second half.
He was 5-of-8 from the field, too, and UVa is going to need him to contribute regularly in the scoring column moving forward.
Additionally, Bennett was able to empty his bench for about the final 10 minutes of his squad’s win. The Cavaliers got a trio of 3s from freshman Igor Milicic over the last 12:01. He’s only scored more than 3 points in a game on one other occasion, but displayed an ability to shoot it from range.
Bennett said Milicic continues to improve and hopes he can be a factor in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
“He’s not afraid to take a shot, which is important,” Bennett said. “You want that assertiveness. And he’s got good size, but he’s got to keep attacking, being in position and being sound defensively as does our whole team.”