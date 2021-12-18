Three takeaways from Virginia's 82-49 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

Gardner was stellar throughout, going 14-of-18 from the field. Twelve of those 14 made field goals were either dunks or layups as he was diligent in using his strength advantage against the undersized Knights.

FDU had a few players to match Gardner’s 6-foot-6 height but no one who could challenge him at the rim. Knights coach Greg Herenda said they had no answer for Gardner.

The 246-pounder powered through any contact and always positioned himself well when UVa tried to get the ball to him or when he needed to grab an offensive rebound in order to put the ball back in the basket.

Gardner’s steal with less than five minutes to go in the first half led to a runaway dunk that extended UVa’s lead to 26-17. It was the start of a 12-2 run to close the first half.

“Dunks get the crowd, your teammates and get you excited and pumped up,” Gardner said. “And there were some great reads, and great passes from Kihei and Armaan.”

Gardner earned a loud round of applause and some cheers from the crowd when he checked out at the 12-minute mark.

Other encouraging signs