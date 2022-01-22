Three takeaways from Virginia's 77-63 loss to N.C. State

Virginia could never overcome a double-digit halftime deficit and all the momentum N.C. State had going into the break, and the Cavaliers fell, 77-63, on Saturday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack were led by senior forward Jericole Hellems and freshman guard Terquavion Smith, who combined to score 41 points.

UVa’s Armaan Franklin had a team-high 14 points.

Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ (11-8, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) road loss to N.C. State (10-10, 3-6 ACC):

State’s surge sinks Cavaliers

There’s no way the Hoos could’ve expected N.C. State to shoot as efficiently as it did to close the first half.

Hellems’ buzzer-beating heave from 3 to finish the opening 20 minutes was the perfect snapshot for some of the mind-boggling takes for State that actually went through the bottom of the net.

It was Hellems’ fifth 3 before halftime and the long-range jumper capped a 25-6 run for the Wolfpack as the two sides went into the locker room.

“Some of their shots were really tough, contested fallaways,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said afterward during his Zoom press conference, “and they hit them. But when they hit a couple, and there were too many in that first half where we gave them a little too much space.”

Bennett said he wanted to see better defense from his squad that would force N.C. State to make more contested 3s if the Wolfpack was comfortable to keep launching from deep.

“Press up into them, make them put it on the floor and make the shot even harder,” Bennett said.

N.C. State was 9-of-14 (64 percent) from 3 before halftime, doubling its season 3-point percentage average (32 percent) entering Saturday, thanks to Hellems and Smith. The smoldering run erased UVa’s eight-point lead — the largest advantage it held in the loss — and provided the Wolfpack an 11-point edge at halftime.

Bennett said he was surprised the Hoos couldn’t stop N.C. State’s momentum after halftime and the ‘Pack only widened the margin in the second half when their hot shooting continued.

“In a game when a team makes a run,” Bennett said, “we’ve got to be able to not get our heads down and engage and find a way to scrap out of it, and I don’t think we had that the way we needed to.”

For the game, the Wolfpack shot 60 percent from the field becoming the first opponent of the Cavaliers to shoot 60 percent or better since Gonzaga did it last season in the Bulldogs’ win over UVa on Dec. 26, 2020.

Mid-range mastery

It was unfortunate for UVa that the feel of the game changed so quickly, because up until N.C. State’s blistering first-half finish, the Cavaliers were as efficient as they’ve been on offense all season.

To grow an early lead to 26-18, the Hoos tallied 18 points over seven consecutive possessions, scoring on each of them, as Franklin and guard Kihei Clark both buried a pair of 3s during that spurt.

“We hit some shots today,” Franklin said. “And I’ve had games like that, but I think it all goes back to the defensive end. … At the end of the day, you’ve got to lock in on the defensive end.”

Those UVa shots from deep came mostly on clean looks, which were likely a result of how forward Jayden Gardner delivered early on.

He started 3-of-4 from the field and two makes were via the mid-range jump shot — an asset Gardner has mastered with the Cavaliers. He had six of UVa’s first eight points and on the next trip down when he caught a pass near the elbow, the Wolfpack’s defense collapsed on him.

Gardner kicked the ball out to a wide-open Franklin, who knocked down the 3 and began the barrage of traded shots from beyond the arc between the two teams.

UVa shot 50 percent from the field and 71 percent from 3 in the first 20 minutes. Both marks were above its season averages (45 percent from the field, 31 percent from 3) going into Saturday.

Franklin was 4-of-7 from 3 in the loss, and he’s now made seven his last 14 3-point tries dating back to the Wake Forest matchup on Jan. 15.

One step forward, another step back

Since the Cavaliers won back-to-back road games at Syracuse and at Clemson earlier this month, the Hoos haven’t strung wins together.

They’ve been on a seesawing, win-one-lose-one path. UVa had a nice win this past Wednesday when it won at Pittsburgh behind Reece Beekman’s 19 points. But that victory was on the heels of a heartbreaking home loss to Wake Forest when the Cavaliers were seeking a second straight win following their thrilling triumph over rival Virginia Tech.

The up-and-down nature of the campaign has left little room for error through the rest of the schedule if UVa wants to make a late push toward the NCAA Tournament.

“I feel like if we come out and play our best and play the way we know we can play, that we can play with anybody,” Beekman said.

UVa hosts Louisville on Monday.

Said Bennett: “Hopefully we’ll be a little sounder and tougher the next time out.”

