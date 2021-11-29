Three takeaways from Virginia's 75-74 loss to Iowa

Murray set a career high for minutes with 21 and he was 4-of-6 from 3 with 14 points in the loss.

Slouching without Shedrick

In the opening half, Iowa began to build its advantage with a pair of separate, lopsided runs. The Hawkeyes used a 7-0 burst to take an eight-point lead less than six minutes into the action and then later went on a 15-0 run as they expanded their edge to double digits.

A commonality of those game-changing spurts was UVa playing without starting forward Kadin Shedrick. The 6-foot-11 shot-blocking specialist faced foul trouble beginning on Iowa’s second possession and Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett — likely thinking he could preserve Shedrick for later on — immediately subbed out Shedrick, who didn’t return until the 12-minute mark of the first half. Unfortunately for Shedrick and the Hoos, he didn’t last long upon reentering. He was called for second foul two minutes later, forcing UVa to lose its rim protector for the rest of the half.

This past Friday after the Cavaliers knocked off Lehigh, UVa guard Reece Beekman called Shedrick a “safety” for the Pack Line defense, noting if any mistakes were made that his length and ability to block shots could provide insurance.