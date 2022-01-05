Three takeaways from Virginia's 75-65 win over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — In the final eight minutes of Tuesday’s game, Virginia’s foundational strength was undeniable even though it flew under the radar a bit, thanks to some of the clutch shots the Cavaliers knocked down on offense.

UVa earned a 75-65 win at Clemson, and stifled the Tigers during the last part of the game. The Cavaliers limited Clemson to only two made field goals during the eight-minute span and both of those came in the last 90 seconds when the Cavaliers had already pulled away.

“It was a good balance of the offense and defense,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said afterward.

“Virginia is hard to score against,” said Clemson coach Brad Brownell.

On top of Cavs senior Kihei Clark’s game-sealing 3-pointer — his second in as many outings — and Jayden Gardner’s 23 points, the Hoos got significant contributions on defense from forward Kadin Shedrick, who had four blocks, and guard Armaan Franklin, who had three steals in addition to his 13 points.

Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ win over Tigers.

Guards a tough trio