Three takeaways from Virginia's 75-65 win over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — In the final eight minutes of Tuesday’s game, Virginia’s foundational strength was undeniable even though it flew under the radar a bit, thanks to some of the clutch shots the Cavaliers knocked down on offense.
UVa earned a 75-65 win at Clemson, and stifled the Tigers during the last part of the game. The Cavaliers limited Clemson to only two made field goals during the eight-minute span and both of those came in the last 90 seconds when the Cavaliers had already pulled away.
“It was a good balance of the offense and defense,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said afterward.
“Virginia is hard to score against,” said Clemson coach Brad Brownell.
On top of Cavs senior Kihei Clark’s game-sealing 3-pointer — his second in as many outings — and Jayden Gardner’s 23 points, the Hoos got significant contributions on defense from forward Kadin Shedrick, who had four blocks, and guard Armaan Franklin, who had three steals in addition to his 13 points.
Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ win over Tigers.
Guards a tough trio
Brownell acknowledged UVa’s starting backcourt of Clark, Franklin and Reece Beekman as one of the determining factors in the matchup.
“Clark, Beekman and Franklin, older guys,” Brownell said, “I thought they played with great poise down the stretch. They were very comfortable. … They just finished the game a little bit better than we did.”
During the last eight minutes, the Cavaliers ended the game on a 19-8 run. Throughout that stretch, each of the three UVa guards made at least one critical play. Clark, the upperclassman, had the dagger 3-pointer that extended the lead to 67-59. Beekman had the assist on Clark’s 3.
And ahead of that long-distance jumper, Franklin, a junior transfer from Indiana, drilled a pair of shots from the field and both grew the UVa lead to three points.
“Armaan hit some tough shots late,” Bennett said.
Clark logged 38 minutes against the Tigers. He’s fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference for minutes played, averaging 35.1 minutes per game. Beekman, a sophomore, tops the ACC in steals (2.07 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.65).
If the three guards can continue to grow in their roles and provide steady play on a nightly basis, the Cavaliers could benefit from their seasoned, trusted backcourt as they continue in the campaign.
Playing with toughness
Off the bench, UVa junior center Francisco Caffaro effectively antagonized Clemson leading scorer PJ Hall.
The two were tangled up and they battled for position in the post on multiple occasions.
“I thought [Caffaro] did a good job,” Bennett said.
Caffaro, playing a larger role than normal due to Shedrick’s foul trouble, had eight points, which included a powerful one-handed jam in the second half. He entered Tuesday only averaging 2.9 points per game.
On defense, his assignment regularly was Hall, who was held to 13 points. He was averaging 14.3 points per game entering the tilt.
“Kadin got in foul trouble and then [Caffaro] scored inside,” Bennett said. “He was physical and … then had that nice dunk that really ignited the bench. That’s important.”
Cavs confident heading to UNC
Tuesday’s victory was UVa’s second in a row during its three-game ACC road swing. That swing away from Charlottesville continues Saturday when the Cavaliers play at North Carolina, and the Hoos are feeling confident after back-to-back wins. They beat Syracuse this past Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
UVa is 9-5 overall, 3-1 in the league and all of a sudden has hope. Earlier this year, after stunning losses to Navy and at James Madison, there wasn’t the same optimism since the Cavaliers were still trying to figure themselves out.
“Rolling off the Syracuse win, this team is starting to get some momentum heading into Chapel Hill this Saturday,” Gardner said. “We’re starting to get back on track with the things we do well and we’re addressing them. It’s a long season, so we want to be playing our best basketball come March. That’s all that matters.”
Bennett has tightened his rotation some during this winning streak, using eight players against both Syracuse and Clemson. Prior to the road trip, he had always used at least nine players.
But his starters have played more the last two games, and Caffaro, Kody Stattmann and Taine Murray are the only reserves who have seen action.
“Everybody who played gave us lifts and we needed that,” Bennett said after the win over Clemson.