Three takeaways from Virginia's 74-58 loss to North Carolina

He tops the ACC in steals and assist-to-turnover ratio, so his role is to typically fill the stat sheet in other ways.

But against UNC, it was his scoring that allowed UVa to stay competitive — at least prior to halftime.

Beekman was 6-of-12 from the field and that included sinking one 3. His 3 with 12:15 left in the first half pulled UVa within one of the Heels, and then when Carolina began its initial separation, Beekman had a steal to slow UNC briefly. His steal led to an easy, fast-break layup on the other end and cut the deficit to 19-16 with 8:40 to go before halftime.

“I definitely feel like we had [a chance to win],” Beekman said. “The whole first half I feel like we were in it, and in the second half, but we just didn’t get a run that we needed.”

Beekman tallied 13 points and added four assists, a block and three steals.

Beekman’s 3 against the Heels made him 4-of-9 from 3 over the last four games, and he said he feels like he’s shooting the ball better than he was earlier this season. That’s encouraging to Bennett, who noted his club could use that moving forward.