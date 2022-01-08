Three takeaways from Virginia's 74-58 loss to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Their winning streak is over.
Virginia couldn’t make it three Atlantic Coast Conference road victories in a row on Saturday, falling to North Carolina, 74-58, at the Dean Smith Center.
UVa (9-6, 3-2 ACC) had knocked off Syracuse and Clemson away from home over the past week, but the Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1 ACC) were too powerful. They had three scorers in double figures. Standout forward Armando Bacot had 29 points and 21 rebounds, forward Brady Manek added 19 points and Caleb Love had 16.
Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ loss.
Bacot dominant on the glass
From start to finish, UVa struggled to keep Bacot, the ACC’s leading rebounder, off the glass.
The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder set a career high for rebounds with 22 and for points with 29 on Saturday. It was his sixth straight game with a double-double, and his 22 rebounds marked the first time an opposing player of the Cavaliers had at least 20 boards since Tim Duncan did it for Wake Forest with 23 rebounds against the Hoos on Feb. 22, 1997.
“He certainly had his way,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said of Bacot. “He came in and if you’re out of position or you can’t get a quality body on him and just try to get him off the glass, he’s going to make you pay.”
Through the first half, Bacot grabbed eight rebounds, including three on the offensive side. Of his 12 first-half points, six were second-chance points.
UVa went until there was 9:41 left in the second half until tallying its first second-chance points. UNC had 14 second-chance points in the contest compared to UVa’s four, thanks largely to Bacot.
The Richmond native, who entered Saturday averaging 10.4 rebounds per game, had two put-back buckets in the first three minutes. He capped his strong opening half with a two-handed slam over Hoos guard Armaan Franklin with 2:11 left before the break.
Early in the second half, another two-handed jam for Bacot provided UNC a double-digit advantage for the first time, at 36-25, and forced Bennett to call timeout with 18:04 to go.
“You’ve got to come into these games with an edge and alert,” Bennett said. “And I didn’t think we had that.”
Unfortunately for the Cavs, it only got worse after the timeout. Bacot showed off more of the same powerful post play while he cleaned up misses around the rim and gave his team second-chance opportunities.
Beekman keeps Cavs competitive early
Only on three occasions this season before Saturday had Hoos guard Reece Beekman reached double-figure scoring totals.
He tops the ACC in steals and assist-to-turnover ratio, so his role is to typically fill the stat sheet in other ways.
But against UNC, it was his scoring that allowed UVa to stay competitive — at least prior to halftime.
Beekman was 6-of-12 from the field and that included sinking one 3. His 3 with 12:15 left in the first half pulled UVa within one of the Heels, and then when Carolina began its initial separation, Beekman had a steal to slow UNC briefly. His steal led to an easy, fast-break layup on the other end and cut the deficit to 19-16 with 8:40 to go before halftime.
“I definitely feel like we had [a chance to win],” Beekman said. “The whole first half I feel like we were in it, and in the second half, but we just didn’t get a run that we needed.”
Beekman tallied 13 points and added four assists, a block and three steals.
Beekman’s 3 against the Heels made him 4-of-9 from 3 over the last four games, and he said he feels like he’s shooting the ball better than he was earlier this season. That’s encouraging to Bennett, who noted his club could use that moving forward.
“He did a good job,” Bennett said, “and we need that. We need our perimeter guys to be aggressive whether it’s scoring or getting in there, but that was good to see him in the last couple of games looking to get to the rim, taking a pull-up and a couple of 3s. So, that part was solid.”
UVa not ‘sharp’ enough
The consecutive road wins for the Cavaliers ahead of Saturday weren’t enough to keep their momentum going strong enough to earn a third straight victory away from home.
Bennett said he sensed as much in the days leading up to their trip to Chapel Hill.
“We practiced hard, but I wouldn’t say as sharp,” Bennett said. “We were a little — I don’t know if it was the focus or whatever — but you need to be right. And for all teams, that’s a constant battle of trying to be as efficient and as crisp and alert to stuff that’s going on.”
He said the Tar Heels are too talented to have those failures against.
“And they were coming off a tough loss against Notre Dame,” Bennett said, “and they’ve shown they can play really good basketball in stretches and they played well today.”