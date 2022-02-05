Three takeaways from Virginia's 71-58 win over Miami

A month of seesawing between the win column and the loss column is over.

Virginia is on a winning streak.

The Cavaliers topped Miami, 71-58, on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena, stringing together consecutive victories – after beating Boston College this past Tuesday – for the first time since early January when they won back-to-back road games at Syracuse and Clemson.

UVa was led by guard Armaan Franklin, who scored a game-high 22 points.

Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ (14-9, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win over the Hurricanes (16-7, 8-4 ACC):

UVa guards outplay Miami guards

The orange-and-navy clad spectators were sent into, perhaps, their loudest, most joyful outburst of the campaign when Hoos senior guard Kihei Clark stepped into and buried an open 3, which forced the visitors to call timeout with 11:22 to play.

Clark’s deep shot stretched UVa’s advantage to 53-40.

Clark, Franklin and sophomore guard Reece Beekman were all good against Miami, outplaying Hurricanes guards Charlie Moore, Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller from start to finish on Saturday.

“Collectively,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said of his guards, “that was the best in terms of how they were. And defensively, that was needed because of the way [Miami’s guards] can break you down.”

UVa’s trio combined for 42 points and 17 assists compared to the three starting Miami guards, who combined to tally 25 points and seven assists.

Beekman’s 10 assists were a game-high and two of his terrific passes set up shots that demoralized the Hurricanes. He found Franklin for buzzer-beating 3 before the half, which pushed UVa’s lead to nine points. And then as the Cavaliers started to put the finishing touches on their win, Beekman connected with forward Francisco Caffaro for a two-handed jam, and that slam sent UVa to a 19-point lead and the crowd to its feet again.

“Offensively, you saw some real, quality play, because of Reece slashing,” Bennett said. “You look at [the team’s total] 23 assists, Kihei making some big shots and then he settled down in the second half and didn’t have any turnovers. Then, Armaan knocked down shots and really got us going.”

Said Beekman of his and his fellow guards’ play: “I feel like with all the work we do together, from the summer to now, I feel like it’s showing off on defense and offense. All three of us are on the same page and clicking as one.”

Franklin echoed Beekman’s thoughts.

“I think our chemistry and confidence in each other continues to grow game by game,” Franklin said.

Franklin’s fast start, Miami’s sluggish start

Franklin’s strong shooting effort began during the first half, when he sank four of his first five attempts from the field, including a pair of 3s through the first 11 minutes.

He displayed confidence after an athletic layup in the lane through the defense got him on board for the first time. The next possession netted Franklin his first 3 of the bout, and provided the Cavaliers a 12-10 lead.

A pull-up jumper and another shot from distance for Franklin moved their lead to five while Miami struggled to find success against UVa’s defense. The Cavaliers expanded their defense past the perimeter, making it tough for the Hurricanes to catch passes and take their shots cleanly. Miami missed its first 10 tries from beyond the arc, and had entered the evening with a 36-percent rate from 3.

To close the half, Franklin drilled a buzzer-beating 3 off the pass from Beekman, letting the Hoos head into the locker room with a 35-26 advantage.

“It was a mix of things,” Franklin said about his quick triumphs against Miami, “getting to the rim to start, got to the mid-range pull-up and then it always helps when your 3s are falling as well.”

UVa shot 62 percent from the field and 71 percent from 3 in the first 20 minutes, thanks in large part to Franklin.

Shooting success leads to easy baskets

The well-above average shooting effort from the Cavaliers — who went into Saturday with a 33-percent clip from deep — in the first half led to easy baskets in the paint during their separating run in the second half.

Miami chased Franklin and Clark all over the perimeter and whenever they caught the ball, opportunities for Caffaro and fellow forwards Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick were there. Gardner had three layups and Shedrick and Caffaro each had a dunk in the second half, and UVa racked up 20 points in the paint over the final 20 minutes.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.