Three takeaways from Virginia's 69-68 win over No. 7 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Their lead in the most hostile of intimidating venues held up from midway through the first half until deep into the second half.

Visiting Virginia had No. 7 Duke on the ropes at Cameron Indoor Stadium until Jeremy Roach’s runner at the four-minute mark gave the Blue Devils a one-point lead — their first advantage since going ahead 17-15 — and it set the stage for a furious finish the Cavaliers needed to navigate in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Monday night.

The two sides traded blows through the final buzzer, when UVa guard Reece Beekman’s 3 from the left corner went through the bottom of the net and gave UVa a 69-68 victory.

Here are three takeaways from the Hoos’ (15-9, 9-5 ACC) win over the Blue Devils (19-4, 9-3 ACC):

Gardner embraces Banchero assignment

When Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner returned to the floor midway through the first half after briefly checking out on the heels of picking up his first foul, he took on the task of defending Duke’s best player and one of the top pro prospects in college hoops.

His assignment was to guard Blue Devils standout Paolo Banchero, and through the end of the bout, Gardner frustrated the 6-foot-10, 250-pound freshman.

Gardner used his body, embracing the powerful-yet-athletic challenge Banchero presents every trip down the floor for a defender. When Banchero tried to post up Gardner, he hung in there and didn’t let the six-time ACC Freshman of the Week win those matchups. Banchero missed his first four shots when he had one-on-one opportunities against Gardner. Gardner also coerced Banchero into an offensive foul.

Gardner’s most important play of the opening half, though, came when he left Banchero to help on Trevor Keels, who escaped the rest of the Cavaliers’ defense. Keels had a wide-open path until Gardner closed the empty space quickly before swatting the layup try away for a block.

The transfer from East Carolina, Gardner, who was born at nearby Duke hospital — a stone’s throw away from Cameron Indoor Stadium — had his defense fuel his offense. He scored all eight of his first-half points after checking back into the game.

Gardner finished with 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Hoos.

Good guard play carries over early

Virginia set the tone that it could hang with Duke early on, thanks to its guards.

The starting trio of Kihei Clark, Beekman and Armaan Franklin picked up where they left off in the Cavaliers’ win this past Saturday over Miami. The three steadied the pace as UVa built its initial lead.

In the first three-plus minutes of action, Beekman netted a steal and an assist and Franklin had four points as the Hoos built an 8-2 lead, which prompted Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to take a timeout before the first media break.

Bennett expands rotation

To keep his starters out of foul trouble, Bennett pushed his rotation from the usual seven players to eight, including little-used guard Malachi Poindexter.

The decision was executed from the get-go, with Bennett sending in reinforcements anytime a starter picked up his first foul. Reserves Poindexter, Kadin Shedrick and Kody Stattmann all checked in within the first eight minutes of action, and in doing so elongated the game for those starters who picked up early fouls.

Beekman was one and he battled foul trouble throughout, picking up four throughout. But because Bennett managed his bench well, Beekman lasted the whole game, which was needed, considering he sank the game-winning bucket.

Another benefit for the Hoos was Shedrick’s acclimation. He was comfortable playing against Duke’s big men and in turn, performed at a level that allowed the Cavaliers to stay in front during the second half.

He was 8-of-8 from the field as he tallied a career-best 16 points and UVa outscored Duke 52 to 28 in the paint on Monday.

