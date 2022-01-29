Three takeaways from Virginia's 69-65 loss to Notre Dame

The win-one-lose-one, up-and-down-kind-of season continued Saturday for Virginia as the Cavaliers fell, 69-65, to Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

UVa got a game-best 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds from senior forward Jayden Gardner, but the Irish had four players with at least 14 points apiece as they pulled away early in the second half before having to hold on late to win.

Here are three takeaways from UVa’s (12-9, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) loss to Notre Dame (14-6, 7-2 ACC):

ND sinks 3s to separate

After Notre Dame shot only 4-of-11 from long range in the first half, the launching-from-distance Irish got open looks and drilled four of their first five 3-point tries during the second half to separate from the Cavaliers.

Notre Dame entered Saturday as the third-best 3-point shooting team in the ACC with its 37.6% rate.

The barrage of 3s began when Nate Laszewski’s shot from beyond the arc answered UVa guard Reece Beekman’s second-half-starting layup. Laszewski’s second 3 provided Notre Dame a double-digit advantage at 45-35 with less than 15 minutes to play. He made three 3s in total in the contest.

Most troubling for the Cavaliers, perhaps, were the easier opportunities that followed for Dane Goodwin — one of the best shooters in the country. He went into the bout against the Hoos as the only player in a major conference averaging at least 15 points per game while shooting better than 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3 and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

Goodwin, the senior, buried a pair of uncontested looks to stretch his team’s advantage to 15 points. He had four 3s on Saturday.

UVa would scrap and didn’t quit, though, narrowing the deficit to two points following a driving dunk from Beekman with 14 seconds to play and then a 3 from guard Kihei Clark with eight seconds left. But it wasn’t enough and Notre Dame never gave up its lead.

Hoos score second-chance points

UVa kept itself competitive in the first half, thanks to a superb effort on the offensive glass.

The Cavaliers racked up nine offensive rebounds and tallied 14 second-chance points off of those boards in the opening 20 minutes.

Twelve of UVa’s first 17 points came from second-chance opportunities.

And for the Hoos, it was Gardner seemingly everywhere around the rim, especially as the team failed to shoot it well early. His first points came on a put-back bucket to begin the game’s scoring. The 6-foot-6 East Carolina transfer picked up five first-half offensive rebounds and three of those led to six points for the Cavaliers.

Gardner’s initial work on the glass set the stage for his stellar individual performance the rest of the night, in which he finished with his fifth double-double of the campaign.

Late in the first half as UVa tried to stay within a few possessions of the Irish, Gardner had all of the team’s last 10 points before it went into the break.

Problematically for the Cavaliers, they weren’t able to get any second-chance points in the second half.

Caffaro’s steady effort

On top of Gardner’s double-double, fellow Cavaliers forward Francisco Caffaro was excellent, too, registering a double-double himself.

He had 11 points and 12 rebounds, bolstering UVa to outrebound Notre Dame 39-26 on Saturday.

And his play against the Irish was just the latest positive sign in Caffaro’s increasingly encouraging development since his breakout game against Virginia Tech on Jan. 12. He’s started every contest since and has appeared to be more comfortable in his role with each game he plays. He’s had at least five rebounds in each of the last six games.

