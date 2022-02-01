Three takeaways from Virginia's 67-55 win over Boston College

Virginia’s winning ways coming off a loss continued and the Cavaliers knocked off Boston College, 67-55, at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday evening.

The bout matched two of the better defensive squads in the Atlantic Coast Conference against each other, and UVa overcame a sluggish start on offense en route to its ninth straight victory after a loss.

Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ (13-9, 7-5 ACC) win over BC (9-12, 4-7 ACC):

Defense steadies Cavaliers

The way the Hoos opened the contest on offense was nightmarish, registering two turnovers and just two shot attempts through the first four minutes. They started 1-of-8 from the field and missed six straight shots before forward Jayden Gardner’s layup at the 11:17 mark pulled them within one of Boston College, which had a lead as large as seven earlier in the first half.

Until Gardner’s layup, UVa’s best offensive play was a Gardner drive to draw a foul. He made all six of his six first-half free-throw attempts to keep his team within striking distance.

“We were just weathering the storm,” Gardner said.

And while the Hoos tried to settle in on offense against the Eagles, who entered the game with the ACC’s fifth-best scoring defense and having held recent opponents Pittsburgh and North Carolina to fewer than 60 points apiece, the Cavaliers relied on their Pack Line to pressure Boston College.

“Our offense isn’t always going to be there,” senior guard Kihei Clark said. “So, we’ve got to rely on the defensive end and our defense will keep us in the game most of the time, hopefully. Then, our offense will come.”

The Eagles were 5-of-13 from the field to start the contest, but two of those makes were desperation heaves from 3 to beat the shot clock. UVa forced two shot-clock violations and eight turnovers during the first 20 minutes. Before halftime, forward Kadin Shedrick had two steals while guards Reece Beekman and Kody Stattmann each had one.

After its tough offensive start, UVa made seven of its next 11 shots to push in front of BC. The Cavaliers scored 15 points off turnovers and took a 30-25 lead at the break. Shedrick’s second steal led to a transition 3 for Clark.

UVa coach Tony Bennett said: “The defense early was really important and I just had a feeling — we like to call these blue-collar games — it was going to be physical. And that was the message before we went out. I said, ‘Everything you’ve got defensively. This cannot be a lukewarm defensive game.’”

Hoos get balanced effort

For the fifth time this season, UVa had four players reach double-digit scoring totals and when that’s happened, the outcome is typically a good one for the Cavaliers.

They improved to 4-1 in those contests — with wins over BC, Louisville, Syracuse and Coppin State and a one-point loss to Iowa — when four of their players score at least 10 points.

And in Tuesday’s tilt with the Eagles, the Hoos’ scoring was balanced and it tasked BC with defending the entire floor instead of keying in on one or two scorers. Clark had a game-high 19 points and senior forward Jayden Gardner had 17. Shedrick chipped in with 13 while Armaan Franklin had 12.

“It makes us harder to guard,” Gardner said, “and [the defense] has to worry about different people. It’s not just one person scoring the ball.”

Gardner’s performance marked the 17th time he’s reached a double-digit scoring total this season.

“When Armaan is making shots,” Gardner said, “when Kadin and [Francisco Caffaro] are finishing inside and Reece is slashing and doing different things and Kihei is on his game, it’s just hard to stop.”

Shedrick shines off bench

Virginia’s front-court duo of Caffaro and Shedrick continue taking turns to impact the Hoos on a regular basis.

And against Boston College, it was Shedrick who shined in the paint for the Cavaliers.

He was needed early on after Caffaro went to the bench on the heels of being whistled for an early foul. Shedrick stepped in and logged 16 first-half minutes — more than he played total in two of UVa’s previous four games.

With the added on-court time, Shedrick took advantage, and before going into the locker room he had already scored six points with four coming on two dunks.

In the second half, he added seven more points to finish in double figures. He made an athletic play when he converted an off-the-mark alley-oop pass for a layup through contact. Shedrick had a team-best eight rebounds.

Either Shedrick or Caffaro has scored in double figures for UVa in four of its last seven games.

