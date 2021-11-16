Three takeaways from Virginia's 67-47 loss to Houston

Its marquee nonconference contest didn’t go as planned for Virginia in a 67-47 loss at No. 15 Houston on Tuesday at the Fertitta Center in Texas.

The Cavaliers never led in the game and the Cougars (3-0) grew their advantage to as large as 23 points in the victory.

UVa — a winner this past Friday over Radford, but having already suffered a loss last week to Navy — is 1-2 for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign when it beat Fairfield but lost to George Mason and Delaware.

Here are three takeaways from UVa’s road setback:

Slow start

The Cavaliers couldn’t overcome their sluggish beginning to Tuesday’s contest.

Houston scored the game’s first eight points and led by a dozen only six minutes into the action. The Cougars built their lead by knocking down their first three attempts from the field, including two 3s from Kyler Edwards and Marcus Sasser, which proved to set those two in the right direction for the rest of the evening. UVa, on the other hand, opened 1-of-4 from the field, 0-for-2 from the free-throw line and had three turnovers up until the first media timeout.