Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-61 win over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Their success away from home continued Wednesday at the Petersen Events Center.

Virginia knocked off host Pittsburgh, 66-61, picking up an Atlantic Coast Conference victory for the third time in its last four road games.

UVa had three scorers reach double figures — guard Reece Beekman, forward Jayden Gardner and forward Kadin Shedrick. Beekman led the Hoos with 19 points to go along with eight assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ (11-7, 5-3 ACC) win over the Panthers (7-11, 2-5 ACC):

No collapse this time

Up by as many as 10 points in the second half with 7:29 to play, UVa appeared to have pulled away from Pitt for good.

But the Panthers attacked the post and cut into the deficit while ridding the game of the Cavaliers’ big men. Both Shedrick and center Francisco Caffaro fouled out in the final three minutes — the contest featured 36 combined fouls — as that 10-point edge shrunk to three when Pitt clawed within 62-59 of the Hoos after free throws from its guard Femi Odukale.

This past Saturday, UVa blew a seven-point second-half lead and suffered a home loss to Wake Forest.

“It was a similar situation to Wake Forest,” Gardner said. “We were up seven and we were just talking about, ‘We’ve been here before. Let’s try to contain the lead.’ And we had some tough stretches, but in the end, we managed to hold up and I think being in the situation before helped us here tonight.”

Said Beekman: “It was kind of the same thing as the Wake game. We had the lead and [Pitt] came back, but in this game, I feel like we stayed with it.”

After the two sides traded stops, UVa guard Armaan Franklin buried a jumper to extend the lead to five points with 26 seconds to go. The Panthers never got closer as the Cavaliers secured the victory.

Late first-half surge

The Cavaliers used a 10-0 run late in the first half to propel past the Panthers and take a 29-25 advantage into the locker room and they had Beekman to thank for the surge.

Beekman drilled a pair of 3s as part of UVa’s effective offensive spurt.

He made all three shots he took from beyond the arc in the first half, improving to 5-of-9 from 3 dating back to the Cavaliers’ loss earlier this month at UNC through halftime at Pittsburgh. He entered Wednesday as a 25% shooter from deep.

But Beekman didn’t hesitate on either of those tries as UVa made its push before the break. His second triple extended the Cavaliers’ lead to 27-22.

“I’ve definitely been putting the work in,” Beekman said of his 3-point shot. “And to see it finally translate to the game is just a good feeling.”

Complementing Beekman’s long-range triumphs was Gardner from the mid-range. He made two jumpers during the run.

“It’s opening up the court,” Gardner said about Beekman’s increased confidence from 3. “So, when guys like me or Kihei [Clark] drive and [the defense] is helping off Reece and we hit Reece with a good pass and he knocks it down, it boosts everyone’s confidence. And it makes the defense respect him more.”

Pitt’s John Hugley, who had a game-best 23 points, made a layup to end the scoreless drought for his bunch. But Beekman’s block on Hugley’s jumper with two seconds to go prior to halftime kept the Panthers from making it a one-possession game.

Shedrick responds in new role

The 6-foot-11 forward logged only about 16 minutes of action because he spent most the night in foul trouble and ultimately fouled out with 1:38 left. But when Shedrick was on the floor, he was undeniably impactful.

He was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, recording a two-handed slam and even a few jumpers from inside the elbow. He also had two blocks.

UVa’s problem is it needs Shedrick to avoid foul issues more frequently in order to stay on the court.

“I’ve been battling foul trouble all year,” Shedrick said. “But I stayed locked in, and [Caffaro] and I were both in foul trouble, but we both tried to keep each other engaged in the game.”

The pair had the daunting task of slowing the powerful 280-pound Hugley.

“Hugley is a very good player,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “He is so strong. They isolate and get it to him, and similar to us, they’re not a team that just stretches it from 3. We both feel every possession matters, but Kadin I thought was good and he made a couple of key blocks.”

Up until last week, Shedrick was a starter for the Cavaliers. But in the last two contests, Caffaro has started over Shedrick.

“[Caffaro] had that game against Virginia Tech and I thought he really stepped up,” Bennett said, “and I said, ‘Kadin, look, you two are both going to play. You’re a two-headed monster and you might play at the same time,' but sometimes watching from the sidelines can help guys.”

