Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-58 loss to Navy

Those orange-and-navy clad spectators filling the seats inside John Paul Jones Arena for the first time in nearly two years were just waiting for their chance to burst loudly in joy.

They never got the chance, though, as visiting Navy upset No. 25 Virginia 66-58 on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.

The Midshipmen (1-0) took the lead six minutes into the first half and never trailed again. Virginia (0-1) came all the way back to tie the game at 55, but Navy scored nine straight in the final few minutes — highlighted by John Carter Jr.’s 3 with 24 seconds left — to seal the victory.

UVa is now 11-2 in openers under coach Tony Bennett.

Here are three takeaways from UVa’s season-opening loss:

Difference in 3s

Navy led for the majority of the first half thanks to its ability to sink 3-pointers.

The Midshipmen made contested 3s, 3s in transition and shots from all different spots beyond the arc to build their lead. They were 8-of-12 from 3 in the first half while paced by guards Carter Jr. and Sean Yoder. In the opening 20 minutes, Carter Jr. was 4-of-4 from long range and Yoder was 3-of-3 on his 3-point tries.