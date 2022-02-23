Three takeaways from Virginia's 65-61 loss to Duke

In its final regular-season chance to bolster its NCAA Tournament hopes against a marquee opponent, Virginia appeared every bit of a squad that would be dangerous in March.

But the Cavaliers’ bid for another upset of Duke and season sweep of the Blue Devils fell short in the final minutes. UVa lost, 65-61, with Duke pulling away fueled by a pair of AJ Griffin 3s in the last four minutes. Griffin scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half.

Hoos guard Kihei Clark led all scorers with 25 points.

Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ (17-11, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) loss to the Blue Devils (24-4, 13-4 ACC):

Clark ignites crowd, and Hoos

Never before Wednesday’s first half had Clark shot it like that.

The Cavaliers’ point guard wasn’t hesitant, didn’t look to pass the ball and in return, his own confidence rewarded himself.

Clark knocked down six 3s — a career-high for 3s in a game — in the opening 20 minutes alone, seemingly making one when UVa needed it to go ahead, extend a lead or stay within striking distance.

“They were going in, so I kept shooting,” Clark said.

He made them from all different spots behind the arc, too. Clark said fellow guard Reece Beekman did a good job of finding him for open shots and he was a beneficiary of great ball movement on offense.

Clark’s first 3 pushed the Cavaliers’ initial advantage to 7-2 and next pair of triples kept his Hoos in front. The fourth pulled UVa within 17-16 of Duke after the Blue Devils had taken a lead while the last two 3s put the Cavaliers ahead, 19-17, and then moved the lead to five points again at 22-17.

With each of his long-range jumpers, the orange-outed fans exploded with excitement when the ball went through the bottom of the net.

“He kept us in it offensively,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “He got in the zone and guys were finding him.”

Unfortunately for Clark and company, outside of his 18 points at the break, no other Cavalier had more than three points. The rest of the team went 3-of-15 from the field and they trailed Duke, 30-25, at halftime.

Duke adjusts inside

There was one major difference from the get-go. Duke wasn’t going to let UVa dominate around the rim like the Cavaliers did earlier this month in their win over the Blue Devils in Durham.

At Cameron Indoor Stadium, Virginia racked up 52 points in the paint on the way to a 69-68 victory.

In this matchup, though, the Cavaliers managed only two points in the paint during the first half and 20 in the paint for the entirety of the contest.

Duke big man Mark Williams and forward Paolo Banchero challenged shots on the block and also rebounded better than they did in the initial encounter. They combined for 15 rebounds and the Cavaliers went without an offensive rebound during the first half. The Hoos had 11 offensive boards the first time around and scored 12 second-chance points.

They didn’t score their first second-chance bucket until the first minute of the second half in this game.

“Mark Williams was zoning up and was big in the paint,” Bennett said, “and we tried to get to the elbow and make some plays off of that. We just missed some shots, and in the game down there I think we had a few post moves and offensive putbacks.”

Williams was able to play with better aggressiveness on defense throughout, too, since he didn’t battle foul trouble like he did previously. He played with four fouls for the majority of the second half on his home court, but had only one foul on Wednesday, so he was able to contend shots. He logged four blocks.

“We defended their bigs,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

Gardner shutters Banchero again

Just like Williams played terrifically on defense, so did Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner.

He drew the assignment of defending Banchero again after holding him to a previous season-low nine points in the first meeting.

The standout freshman was flustered and frustrated once more by Gardner, who forced Banchero into one bad shot after the next. Banchero finished 2-of-13 from the field and had a new season-low eight points. He missed all three of his 3-point tries.

