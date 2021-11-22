Three takeaways from Virginia's 65-55 win over Georgia

To open the Legends Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Virginia topped Georgia, 65-55, on Monday.

It’s the Cavaliers’ first-win over a fellow high-major program this season and their first victory over a foe from the Southeastern Conference since knocking off Auburn in the 2019 Final Four.

UVa advances to Tuesday’s event final to face either Northwestern or Providence, which were scheduled to meet later Monday.

Here’s three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ win over the Bulldogs:

Fast start fuels Franklin

UVa (3-2) opened the game 0-of-6 from the field, but junior guard Armaan Franklin reversed the Wahoos’ shooting efficiency woes almost single-handedly.

The 6-foot-4 Indiana transfer tallied the Cavaliers’ first nine points of the contest while connecting on four of his first five tries from the field. He made three layups, including one off of a steal. Franklin also buried a shot from beyond the arc during that sequence.

And that foreshadowed strong performance for Franklin, who showed off his mid-range shooting in the second half. Franklin shot 50 percent from the field and logged the most minutes of any UVa player on Monday.