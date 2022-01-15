Three takeaways from Virginia's 63-55 loss to Wake Forest

It appeared as if Virginia was on its way to a fourth win the last five games until the Cavaliers collapsed in the second half.

Visiting Wake Forest scored 13 straight points to rally past the Hoos en route to a 63-55 win in Atlantic Coast Conference action at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons had four players reach double figures and the Cavaliers’ Armaan Franklin led all scorers with 18 points.

Here are three takeaways from UVa’s (10-7, 4-3 ACC) loss to Wake Forest (14-4, 4-3 ACC):

Hoos collapse late

When they were seemingly in control, the Cavaliers’ offense deteriorated down the stretch and that cost them a win.

UVa missed six straight field goals and was on a scoreless drought of more than six minutes spanning deep into the second half while the Demon Deacons used a 13-0 run to erase the 47-40 advantage the Cavaliers held more than midway through the final 20 minutes.

“They made some plays down the stretch,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “And often times, games come down — and I’ve said this before — but can you go make a play on offense or defense or rebounding, offensively or defensively?”

Wake Forest outscored the Cavaliers 23-8 in the last 10 minutes of the contest, and Bennett said while Hoos missed shots, their inability to keep the Demon Deacons off the offensive glass hurt his bunch, too.

Wake Forest finished with 17 second-chance points.

Cavaliers guard Kody Stattmann said Saturday’s finish was a surprise after UVa had closed out recent wins over Virginia Tech, Clemson and Syracuse by playing well in the second half.

“We were trying the best we can to keep that lead,” Stattmann said.

Watching Williams closely

Wake Forest standout guard Alondes Williams entered Saturday as the ACC’s leader in points (20.7 per game) and assists (five per game), and UVa proved to be diligently aware of Williams’ capability to impact the game positively for the Deacs.

In each of the three previous games he scored at least 20 points — with 25 against both Duke and Syracuse and 20 against Florida State.

The Cavs shadowed Williams to perfection early on and frustrated the Oklahoma transfer. Wherever he went, either UVa guard Reece Beekman or Franklin followed him. Bennett assigned Beekman to Williams from the start and when Beekman wasn’t on the floor, the responsibility fell to Franklin.

“We did a good job of staying in front of him,” Franklin said.

Whether Williams cut from one end of the floor to the other or hung out in one of the corners, Beekman or Franklin was draped on him.

Williams was held without any points or assists for the game’s first 18 minutes and 21 seconds when he got a layup. He came close to tallying his first bucket on a fast break with 6:30 left in the first half, but Franklin drew a foul as Williams barreled down the lane.

More of the same was evident for the beginning of the second half.

Williams turned the ball over 9:54 to go when he threw the ball out of play. He tried backing down Franklin to get closer to the rim, but forward Kadin Shedrick slid over to help forcing Williams to give the ball up. Beekman took a steal away from Williams less than a minute later, too.

Unfortunately, the Hoos couldn’t sustain their success against Williams, though. He closed the game strong to finish with 14 points and four assists to go along with his eight turnovers.

Franklin sequence sparks Cavs

With more than eight minutes into the action and the Hoos trailing by three while failing to find consistency on offense, Franklin changed the flow of the contest.

He buried a mid-range jumper to pull UVa within one. Then with 9:01 left in the first half, he recorded a steal which led to an advantage for the Cavaliers on the other end. Franklin drove toward his right and once he got near the baseline, the import from Indiana fired a one-handed, cross-court pass to Kody Stattmann, who sank a corner 3.

It was the first of four 3s UVa made in the first 20 minutes.

On the Cavaliers’ next possession, Franklin sank his first shot from beyond the arc after grabbing an offensive rebound, giving his team a 16-11 lead.

“That run helped us a lot,” Franklin said, “to get going and to see the ball go in not only for myself but for Kody.”

The important sequence propelled Franklin to an efficient shooting effort as he finished with the 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field.

Up until Franklin’s first jumper, UVa was just 2-of-12 from the field.

