Three takeaways from Virginia's 63-53 win over Georgia Tech

To earn a fourth consecutive win, Virginia had to sweat out the second half of its 63-53 home victory over Georgia Tech — even though the Cavaliers never trailed at all in the contest — on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Forward Jayden Gardner tallied a game-best 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and helped UVa build a lead as large as 17 points in the opening half. But in the final 20 minutes, the wide-margin edge evaporated when the Yellow Jackets cut their deficit to as few as two points with 5:44 left.

Gardner, though, made a pair of buckets and guard Kihei Clark knocked down a pair of late 3s to thwart Georgia Tech’s comeback attempt.

Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win over the Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10 ACC):

Gardner’s great sequence sparks lead

The Cavaliers used a 9-0 run, fueled with the hustle and timeliness of Gardner to take a double-digit advantage less than eight minutes into the action.

Gardner sank a shot-clock beating mid-range jumper from the right baseline with 12:58 to go, pushing UVa’s lead to nine points. On the other end, he made a diving save to prevent the ball from going out of bounce and provided the Cavaliers a possession before sprinting to the opposite end line to join the offense.

The Hoos used their full shot-clock allotment again and Gardner made another a jumper from the right elbow to beat the buzzer once more. That extended their lead to 15-4 and then he capped his all-over-the-floor run of plays by taking a charge on defense before the game’s second media timeout.

“Making continuous good efforts back-to-back,” Gardner said, “energizes the whole team, and the crowd gets into the game. I’m just trying to do the little things on and off the court to help this team win. That’s all there is to it.”

Said UVa coach Tony Bennett: “That stretch was impressive with the charge and the hustle play, and then of course his touch from 15- to 17-foot area was good.”

For Gardner, the success of the mid-range jumper is nothing new. He’s consistently made shots from that distance throughout the campaign.

“Jayden in that sweet spot,” Bennett said, “that’s where you’ve got to try to find it. And it’s not in the middle at the free throw line, it’s in different spots the way that [Georgia Tech] zone evolves. … But Jayden in that sweet spot was pretty good.”

And one reason, perhaps, he was able to trust his shot Saturday — even when catching the ball with a second or two left on the shot clock — is because the East Carolina transfer made sure his range was fine-tuned well before tipoff.

During Gardner’s on-court pregame routine, which began about two hours prior to the start of play, he took a seemingly endless amount of jump shots while working his way around the court from different mid-range shots. He had three team managers there to rebound for him to get in as many shots as possible.

“With zone games, my eyes light up,” Gardner said of why he wanted to take so many shots beforehand.

Saturday marked the fifth time Gardner scored at least 20 points in a game this season.

Hoos frustrate Yellow Jackets

Throughout the first half, Georgia Tech was frustrated while trying to figure out the Cavaliers’ defense.

UVa forced a pair of shot clock violations and 10 turnovers, which led to the Wahoos scoring 15 points off turnovers in the first stanza.

“It literally eats days away from me in my internal organs when we turn it over,” Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner said. “It’s bad for the kidneys, the liver and the heart, the bladder. It’s not healthy when we turn it over. It just eats at me because I just know those possessions are so precious.”

It was an important smothering from UVa, the ACC’s leader in scoring defense, especially considering the Hoos needed a few trips down the court on offense to decipher Georgia Tech’s 1-3-1 zone defense — they missed their first three shots of the game — before throttling forward to lead 32-19 at the break.

The 19 points UVa allowed in the first half to the Yellow Jackets are the fewest its given up in the first half of a conference game this season while also standing as the fewest Georgia Tech has scored the first half of any game this year.

Four in a row

With its victory, Virginia matched its longest winning streak of the season. The Cavaliers also won four in a row when they beat Coppin State, Georgia, Providence and Lehigh in nonconference action in November.

And now they’re enjoying the momentum again that they’ll take into Monday’s rivalry matchup with Virginia Tech after knocking off Boston College, Miami, Duke and Georgia Tech.

More importantly, they’ve reignited their NCAA Tournament hopes, which appeared slim during a seesawing month of January in which UVa alternated wins and losses.

“It’s good to see a few guys step up and having that mindset of playing to win instead of playing not to lose,” Bennett said. “There’s a subtle difference, but it’s important.”

