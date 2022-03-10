Three takeaways from Virginia's 63-43 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament

There was no answer for the Atlantic Coast Conference’s hottest team entering the league tournament.

Sixth-seeded Virginia couldn’t slow No. 3-seed North Carolina or score the basketball effectively, and the Tar Heels blasted the Cavaliers, 63-43, in the quarterfinals at Barclays Center in Brooklyn late Thursday.

The win was UNC’s (24-8) sixth straight after it rattled off victories over Virginia Tech, Louisville, N.C. State, Syracuse and Duke during the final two weeks of the regular season. UVa (19-13), which knocked off Louisville on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals, will head back to Charlottesville after only two days in New York.

Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ loss:

Manek negates UVa’s adjustment on Bacot

First-team All-ACC choice Armando Bacot’s stellar performance against the Hoos in the regular season — he had 29 points and 22 rebounds against the Cavaliers in January — wasn’t lost on them.

Virginia adjusted, and defended Bacot well, especially early on Thursday evening. UVa big men Francisco Caffaro and Kadin Shedrick were physical with Bacot and didn’t let him bully his way to easy buckets like he did in the first encounter. Forward Jayden Gardner slid to help Caffaro or Shedrick — depending on which one of them was in the game — to help defend Bacot.

He started only 1-of-6 from the field and tallied just two points before halftime.

The problem was for everything the Cavaliers remembered about Bacot, they forgot about Brady Manek, who had a game-high 21 points.

Manek, a senior transfer from Oklahoma and last week’s ACC Player of the Week, continued his sharp shooting into this elimination tilt.

The forward knocked down six of his first nine shots including 3-of-5 tries from beyond the arc and registered 19 points at the break. By the time he made his sixth field goal, which was a powerful slam dunk, UVa was still stuck on five makes as a team. The Hoos shot an abysmal 18.5% from the field in the first 20 minutes and went the final 6:15 of the first half without scoring.

Their 13 first-half points were the fewest in ACC Tournament history.

But even for all of the offensive issues UVa had, the Cavaliers gave away too many open looks to Manek, who had 19 points in the regular-season meeting against the Hoos.

Hoos needed more from guards

For as good as the trio of UVa guards played at times during the campaign, the three — Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin — collectively struggled to provide the production to keep the Cavaliers within striking distance as the Tar Heels started to separate.

With about 12 minutes left to play and the outcome already decided, Clark, Beekman and Franklin were a combined 3-of-20 from the field with five turnovers.

Clark had seven points, but all of those buckets were in garbage time during the second half.

Franklin was 0-of-8 shooting in UVa’s win over Louisville on Wednesday and then missed his first four shots against the Tar Heels and finished 1-of-7 from the field in the loss.

NCAA hopes likely dashed

If its chances for an eighth-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament was slim prior to heading into the ACC Tournament, UVa’s hopes are almost certainly dashed now.

The Cavaliers suffered bad losses earlier this year to three teams with NET rankings of 147 or worse — N.C. State (147), Navy (172) and James Madison (216) — but stayed on the cusp of contention because of the way they improved throughout the winter to earn a meaningful win at Duke and a pair of wins over Miami. Their November victory over Providence only strengthened, too, as the Friars emerged to capture the Big East regular-season title.

And Thursday against UNC was an opportunity for UVa to not only earn another Quad 1 victory, but also catapult into the ACC semifinals and compete in a potential play-in game for the NCAA Tournament against Virginia Tech, which beat Notre Dame earlier Thursday.

Instead, UVa will wait out a decision from the NCAA selection committee and more likely will be destined for the NIT. The Hoos last appeared in the NIT in 2013.

