Three takeaways from Virginia's 62-53 loss to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia’s winning streak came to an end Monday night on the floor of its rival.

Virginia Tech outlasted the Cavaliers, 62-53, in Atlantic Coast Conference action at Cassell Coliseum and in doing so, perhaps, squashed their recently renewed hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

UVa, which led at halftime, collapsed in the in the second half. The Cavaliers missed all six of its 3-point tries and turned the ball over 10 times in the final stanza.

Here are three takeaways from Virginia’s loss (16-10, 10-6 ACC) to Virginia Tech (16-10, 8-7 ACC).

Early second-half swoon

UVa’s four-point halftime edge didn’t provide any momentum for the Cavaliers into the first few minutes of the second half, when Virginia Tech used its defense to take control of the game.

Out of the locker room, the Hokies forced the Cavaliers to miss six straight shots from the field while putting together a 7-0 run to catapult in front.

“I don’t think we started the second half well enough,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “There were some turnovers and breakdowns defensively.”

During the stretch of six consecutive failed shots, four were blocked including three on a single possession in which Virginia Tech forced Virginia into a shot-clock violation. Kihei Clark’s layup try was blocked by Keve Aluma and then Aluma swatted away a jump-shot try by Jayden Gardner, who had a dominant first half. Finally, Hokies big man Justyn Mutts ended the sequence when he blocked a 3-point attempt by Armaan Franklin.

The third blocked shot sent the sold-out maroon-wearing crowd into a frenzy while the Cavaliers were frustrated, and that’s when the good feelings swung completely in favor of Virginia Tech.

Clark, a regularly clutch shooter for the Hoos, couldn’t get comfortable against the Hokies. He missed his first eight tries from the field and wasn’t able to shake the struggles. Clark finished with two points and two turnovers.

Meanwhile, Aluma was the beneficiary of easy looks, tallying 16 of his 24 total points over the final 20 minutes.

Gardner picks up where he left off

Gardner, the ACC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in wins over Duke and Georgia Tech, extended his stretch of stellar play on Monday night — at least into the first half.

Gardner carried the Hoos until halftime en route to his 17-point, 14-rebound performance and sixth double-double of the campaign.

He scored 15 of Virginia’s 29 first-half points. His first points got UVa on the board after Virginia Tech took a 4-0 lead early. From there, the East Carolina transfer found the bottom of the net with his typical mix of shots near the rim and from the mid-range. He even had a pair of putbacks off of offensive rebounds, including a two-handed jam, and that’s an area of the court Gardner has steadily worked all year. He came into the bout with Virginia Tech as the conference’s fifth-leader in offensive rebounds.

Gardner’s most impressive make of the first half, though, came when he sank a jumper from beyond the free throw line and was fouled on the play. He went to the line and made the And-1, giving UVa a 25-23 advantage. He’d made one more jumper before the break, providing UVa a lead heading into the locker room.

In the second half, though, Gardner had just two points while he was 1-of-6 from the field.

Hoos defend the 3

Part of the reason the Cavaliers were able to lead at halftime and stay within a few possessions of the Hokies — in spite of Virginia Tech seemingly having a lot go right — early in the second half was because the Hoos defended the 3 well.

In fact, UVa guarded the long-range shot better than any Virginia Tech opponent during the Hokies’ recent five-game winning streak. Through their run of five consecutive victories, they shot 48.8 percent from deep. But UVa held Virginia Tech to a 25-percent clip from 3 in the contest.

Hunter Cattoor, the ACC’s leader in 3-point percentage (45.7) heading into Monday, was just 1-of-4 from deep.

The problem for UVa was that its 3-point shooting was worse.

The Cavaliers were 0-of-9 from 3. Before Monday, the last time they went without making a long-range shot was Nov. 15, 2016 against St. Francis-Brooklyn.

