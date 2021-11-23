Three takeaways from Virginia's 58-40 win over Providence

The Cavaliers went into the locker room with a 30-15 advantage. Prior to Tuesday, the last time UVa held an opponent to fewer than 20 points in the first half was when it won at Clemson last January and limited the Tigers to 17 first-half points.

Gardner, Franklin lead the way

It wasn’t until the 5:43 mark of the first half — when Reece Beekman made a layup on a fast break — that a UVa player other than Armaan Franklin or Jayden Gardner scored for the Hoos.

The Indiana and East Carolina transfers were the sources of offense for the Cavaliers throughout the first half, and Gardner continued his scoring ways into the second half.

Franklin made five of his first seven shots of from the field and four of his first three shots from 3-point distance. He drilled consecutive 3s to start his night, and the second went in after he used the glass to bank in the attempt from beyond the arc.

Franklin tallied 14 points on the evening, marking the third time in the last four games he’s scored in double figures.