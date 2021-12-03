Three takeaways from Virginia's 57-56 win over Pittsburgh

That’s likely not the way Virginia envisioned its conference opener playing out, but the Hoos will take it.
UVa needed an old-fashioned three-point play and a game-winning fadeaway jumper from the baseline from senior forward Jayden Gardner in the final seconds to beat visiting Pittsburgh, 57-56, on Friday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Gardner finished with 15 points. His game-winner came with 0.9 seconds left.
Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ thrilling win.
Slog to the final minute
In a tight game, Pitt tested UVa steal-extraordinaire guard Reece Beekman one too many times and Beekman started a Cavaliers-dominated sequence in which they appeared on the brink of finally separating from the Panthers for good.
Beekman swiped the ball away from Pitt guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo in the back court, notching a steal with a little less than 10 minutes to go, and it turned into an easy dunk for Hoos forward Kadin Shedrick on the other end to provide the Cavaliers a 46-42 lead.
The steal from Beekman was the first of three turnovers for Pitt in a four-minute span as UVa forced a shot-clock violation and Panthers forward Dan Oladapo had a bad pass turn into a takeaway for the Cavaliers.
They’d grow the lead to seven points after another Shedrick dunk with 7:21 left, but after that UVa slogged on offense until the final minute. They were held scoreless for more than five minutes until Gardner’s layup and free throw.
During that Cavaliers’ drought, Pitt rallied and got a 3-pointer from Ezeakudo to go up 54-52 with 52 seconds left.
UVa could’ve put Pitt away earlier
During a nearly eight-minute stretch (from the 10:07 mark to the 2:22 mark) of the first half, the Cavaliers held the Panthers without a field goal as Pitt struggled to score the basketball.
But UVa couldn’t pull away even after a 9-0 run and taking an advantage as large as 10 points to go up 30-20 in the midst of that run.
When guard Armaan Franklin made a layup to extend the Hoos’ lead by that score, UVa had converted five straight shots from the field, which included a 3 from little-used freshman forward Igor Milicic. When Milicic hit the shot from beyond the arc, it appeared as if the Cavaliers were on the verge of putting Pitt away.
Unfortunately for UVa, though, the Cavaliers didn’t score again in the opening half following Franklin’s layup and Pitt scored the final six points to go into the locker room only down by four.
Pitt was without its second-leading scorer, Femi Odukale, on Friday. He was sidelined with an ankle injury, the Panthers announced prior to tipoff.
Clark’s solid start
UVa missed its first five shots from deep, but when senior guard Kihei Clark took his first chance from 3, he buried the attempt to get the Cavaliers off the schneid. And that 3-pointer was part of a solid start that sparked Clark onto a strong performance in which he shot the ball well and provided help for the Cavaliers in a variety of ways.
He made his two shots from the field, was 2-of-2 from the free-throw line and had the 3 in the first half. His scoring began when he used a nifty shot fake to deceive and then bypass a defender before knocking down a wide-open mid-range jumper about four minutes into the action.
Clark logged 35 minutes on Friday, tallied nine total points and was 2-of-4 from the field. He grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists.