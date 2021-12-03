Three takeaways from Virginia's 57-56 win over Pittsburgh

They’d grow the lead to seven points after another Shedrick dunk with 7:21 left, but after that UVa slogged on offense until the final minute. They were held scoreless for more than five minutes until Gardner’s layup and free throw.

During that Cavaliers’ drought, Pitt rallied and got a 3-pointer from Ezeakudo to go up 54-52 with 52 seconds left.

UVa could’ve put Pitt away earlier

During a nearly eight-minute stretch (from the 10:07 mark to the 2:22 mark) of the first half, the Cavaliers held the Panthers without a field goal as Pitt struggled to score the basketball.

But UVa couldn’t pull away even after a 9-0 run and taking an advantage as large as 10 points to go up 30-20 in the midst of that run.

When guard Armaan Franklin made a layup to extend the Hoos’ lead by that score, UVa had converted five straight shots from the field, which included a 3 from little-used freshman forward Igor Milicic. When Milicic hit the shot from beyond the arc, it appeared as if the Cavaliers were on the verge of putting Pitt away.