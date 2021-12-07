Three takeaways from Virginia's 52-49 loss to James Madison

HARRISONBURG — Following its win in the final second over Pittsburgh this past Friday, Virginia coach Tony Bennett said his team was likely going to be in many more down-to-wire bouts the rest of the way.
On Tuesday, his squad was in another one after the Cavaliers erased a double-digit halftime deficit on the road only to fall to in-state foe James Madison, 52-49, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
The Dukes’ Takal Molson made a turnaround jumper to put his bunch up by one and then a floater with 22 seconds to go that sent a record crowd into a pandemonium as he extended their lead to three.
It was JMU’s (8-2) first-ever win over UVa (6-4).
Here are three takeaways from the Cavs’ loss:
Clark, Gardner kept Hoos in it
With JMU on the verge of separating from UVa for good early in the second half, Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark hit a pair of 3s to keep Virginia within 10.
Clark finished with 11 points and became the go-to shooter for the Cavaliers as they tried to stay within striking distance.
As UVa started to narrow that margin, forward Jayden Gardner began contributing. He scored six points in the second stanza and tallied his fourth double-double of the season 12 points and 14 rebounds. His dunk off a pass following a steal by Armaan Franklin cut JMU’s lead to 44-41 with about five minutes to play.
That was part of a 10-0 run that put the Hoos in front 45-44.
Shooting woes put Cavs in hole
The Cavaliers had trouble scoring against JMU’s long, athletic defense through the first half as the Dukes forced UVa to take more shots from 3-point range than it had from the field through the first 20 minutes.
And the biggest issue for the Cavaliers — similar to one they’ve had throughout this season — is they’re not a particularly good 3-point shooting team.
UVa missed its first 13 shots from behind the arc and it didn’t matter who took them. Franklin misfired on his three attempts and guard Taine Murray missed three 3-pointers as well. Gardner, Kody Stattmann, Igor Milicic Jr. and Carson McCorkle all missed once from long range.
The streak of missed 3s didn’t end until Clark made one at the buzzer to bring UVa’s deficit to 24-14 at the break. The Clark 3 also ended a stretch of more than 11 minutes in which the Cavaliers went without a field goal.
The 14 points scored by the Cavaliers were the fewest they’ve had in a first half since they had 17 in a Dec. 4, 2019 loss at Purdue.
Off-the-charts atmosphere
Tuesday evening had to be exactly what JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne had in mind when the school broke ground on this venue a few years ago.
From start to finish the faithful decked out in purple delivered the energy for their Dukes inside the state’s newest basketball palace.
The JMU student section was filled behind the basket to capacity an hour before tipoff and the rest of the record sold-out crowd was deafening from the get-go. The 8,439 in attendance were the most ever to see the Dukes at home.
Their steady noise bounced off the low ceilings of the AUBC, and because the stands are right on top of the court, there’s no place for the sound to go.
Bursts of exclamation sent the crowd into joy early when Franklin missed his first attempt from 3 in the opening minute and then again when JMU forward Justin Amadi grabbed the rebound.
They got loud again when Dukes guard Vado Morse buried a 3 from the top of the key to stop an 8-0 run by the Cavs’ and an early deficit to 10-5. That started a 20-1 run for JMU as the Dukes took their double-digit lead at the break.
UVa had trouble with noise in the opening 20 minutes, turning it over nine times leading to 11 points off turnovers for the Dukes in the first half.