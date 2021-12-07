Three takeaways from Virginia's 52-49 loss to James Madison

HARRISONBURG — Following its win in the final second over Pittsburgh this past Friday, Virginia coach Tony Bennett said his team was likely going to be in many more down-to-wire bouts the rest of the way.

On Tuesday, his squad was in another one after the Cavaliers erased a double-digit halftime deficit on the road only to fall to in-state foe James Madison, 52-49, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

The Dukes’ Takal Molson made a turnaround jumper to put his bunch up by one and then a floater with 22 seconds to go that sent a record crowd into a pandemonium as he extended their lead to three.

It was JMU’s (8-2) first-ever win over UVa (6-4).

Here are three takeaways from the Cavs’ loss:

Clark, Gardner kept Hoos in it

With JMU on the verge of separating from UVa for good early in the second half, Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark hit a pair of 3s to keep Virginia within 10.

Clark finished with 11 points and became the go-to shooter for the Cavaliers as they tried to stay within striking distance.