Three takeaways from Virginia's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament

Before the senior guard and his Virginia teammates departed for Brooklyn, Kihei Clark said, “I think it’s especially tough to beat a team three times,” when asked what the challenge would be if his Hoos were to draw Louisville so soon again.

On Wednesday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament at Barclays Center, the No. 11-seed Cardinals proved to be a worthy adversary. But the sixth-seeded Cavaliers eked by to beat Louisville for the third time this season and the second time in the last week with a 51-50 win to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ (19-12) victory over the Cardinals (13-19):

Clark clutch down the stretch

UVa’s most experienced player was assertive late, and the Cavaliers allowed Clark to control the game as they tried to separate from Louisville.

He made three go-ahead buckets in aiding the Hoos throughout the contest’s last 10 minutes.

Clark drilled a jumper with 8:31 to go to put UVa up 37-35. Another jumper from Clark at the 6:58 mark had the Hoos leading 39-37, and finally with 5:19 left, Clark’s gliding up-and-under layup pushed UVa in front 41-39.

When Louisville scored, Clark had an answer.

His next pivotal play came on defense with the Cavaliers clinging to a 43-42 advantage. He drew an offensive foul on Louisville’s Mason Faulkner, giving possession back to UVa.

From there, forward Jayden Gardner converted a layup and sank a jumper and the Cavaliers led for good.

Clark finished with 15 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Gardner tallied a game-high 17 points.

Sluggish start forces Hoos to overcome

Through the first 10 minutes of action, UVa had only four points as Clark and company struggled to find rhythm taking shots in the arena home to the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. At the first media timeout, the Cavaliers were 1-of-8 from the field and by the time Louisville led 13-4 with about nine minutes to go before halftime, they were 2-of-18 shooting.

UVa went more than five minutes without scoring until Gardner’s first bucket cut the deficit to 13-6.

What prevented Louisville from pulling away in the first half was the Cavaliers’ defense. They frustrated the Cardinals, who weren’t much better offensively and made only one of their first 10 tries from 3-point range and committed five turnovers including one shot-clock violation through the first 20 minutes.

Virginia cut the margin to 22-20 when guard Reece Beekman, an All-ACC Defensive Team choice and runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in the league, snagged a Louisville pass out of the air for a steal and took it to the other end for a layup.

After trailing by as many nine points in the first half, UVa was behind 24-20 heading into the locker room.

Enormous opportunity awaits

With the victory, UVa gained an excellent chance to bolster its at-large résumé for an eighth-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers entered the ACC Tournament as one of ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi’s ‘next four out.’ The Hoos have three Quad 1 wins, though, and can earn a fourth with a victory against third-seeded North Carolina (23-8) in the quarterfinals.

UNC dismantled UVa, 74-58, in Chapel Hill, N.C. this past January when Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot recorded, perhaps, the performance of the year in the conference’s regular season with 29 points and 22 rebounds.

This is the Cavaliers’ opportunity to even their record against UNC this season and prove to the NCAA selection committee they can hang and beat one of the ACC’s better teams, which has won five in a row entering the quarterfinal tilt.

